ABC Awards Record $225K in Scholarships to 25 Exceptional Medical Students During 50th Anniversary Celebration

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC) marked its 50th year by honoring both its legacy and its future. During its Golden Celebration Weekend at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C., ABC announced the largest class of scholarship recipients in its history. Twenty-five outstanding medical students received a total of $225,000 in awards to support their training and development as future leaders in medicine.

Recipients of the 2025 ABC Scholarships, awarded during the organization's 50th Anniversary celebration. The full recipient details are linked in the release.

ABC made the record-breaking announcement during the 50-year commemorative black-tie celebration, themed "Advancing Heart Health in Every Community." The awards highlight ABC's ongoing mission to cultivate a pipeline of physicians and researchers who reflect and serve high-risk populations.

"These students are the promise of tomorrow," said Anthony Fletcher, MD, President of ABC. "They represent healers and innovators who will carry our mission forward—to eliminate cardiovascular disparities and to extend equitable, culturally responsive, compassionate care across communities."

Honoring Legacy, Nurturing Professionals

ABC's scholarship initiative began with the creation of the Dr. Richard Allen Williams Scholarship for Medical Students, established to open doors for aspiring physicians of color. Today, that vision has grown into three key programs:

Dr. Richard Allen Williams Scholarship for Medical Students ($5,000 per award), launched in 1984.





($5,000 per award), launched in 1984. Dr. Richard Allen Williams & Genita Evangelista Johnson / ABC Scholarship , launched in 2014 in partnership with the American Medical Association and awarded through the AMA's Physicians of Tomorrow program ($5,000 per award).





, launched in 2014 in partnership with the American Medical Association and awarded through the AMA's Physicians of Tomorrow program ($5,000 per award). ABC/Johnson & Johnson MedTech Scholarship for Medical Students ($10,000 per award), launched in 2022 through a partnership with Johnson & Johnson MedTech.

To date, ABC has awarded scholarships to over one hundred (100) students. With nearly 60% of Black adults affected by cardiovascular disease—but only about 3% of U.S. cardiologists identifying as Black—these awards play a vital role in expanding access to care in under-resourced areas.

"Our goal goes beyond providing funding—it's about supporting emerging leaders whose lived experiences reflect the communities they serve," said Dr. Fletcher. "This year's recipients embody excellence and a deep commitment to improving health for all, and they are stepping into a workforce urgently needed to close gaps in care——most critically in areas identified as 'cardiology deserts."

Inspiring the Pipeline: From Students to Specialists

ABC's commitment to workforce diversity extends far beyond medical school. During the Golden Celebration weekend, the organization also hosted its annual PULSE (Pre-College and Undergraduate Life Science Engagement) Student Retreat, supported by Johnson & Johnson MedTech. This pathway program provides high school and undergraduate students—particularly those historically underrepresented in medicine—with early exposure to cardiovascular careers, mentorship, and hands-on learning experiences.

This effort also complements ABC's other programs, including the Cardiac Electrophysiology Fellowship Support Award, highlighting a continuous investment in developing skilled professionals.

A Legacy of Impact

For five decades, ABC has led initiatives to close gaps in cardiovascular outcomes—through advocacy, education, research, and mentorship. Together, these initiatives form a comprehensive ecosystem designed to inspire interest, expand opportunity, and ensure that diverse perspectives thrive at every stage of the professional journey.

A full list and photos of the ABC 2025 scholarship recipients are available here.

About the Association of Black Cardiologists

Founded in 1974, the Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC) is a nonprofit organization of cardiologists, healthcare professionals, and community advocates committed to eliminating the disparities that lead to poor cardiovascular outcomes in underserved communities. Membership is open to all, regardless of race, ethnicity, or specialty. ABC promotes health equity through a combination of professional education, patient and community outreach, advocacy, and research.

