ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Opens Next Generation Store in Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits is proud to announce the grand opening of its most innovative store yet, marking a new era for the brand. Located at 4110 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787, this store represents the next generation of ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, offering a unique in-store experience. The 15,000 square-foot store opens this Friday, May 24.

The new ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in Winter Garden has one-of-a-kind whiskey section with exclusive, private barrel selections and a whiskey-tasting center to sample bourbon, Scotch, and whiskey from all over the world.

The Winter Garden store is designed to redefine the ABC Fine Wine & Spirits experience, that has evolved over 88 years, with a variety of immersive features. Guests can look forward to exploring a one-of-a-kind whiskey section with exclusive, private barrel selections and a whiskey tasting center to sample bourbon, Scotch, and whiskey from all over the world. The wine section is expansive, with options ranging from everyday value brands to hard-to-find luxury bottles. Additionally, the walk-in humidor in this location is the largest built by ABC to date.

The wine and spirits tasting center will offer a try-before-you-buy experience with wine and spirit sampling taps, complemented by digital displays to inspire your next cocktail creation.

"You'll recognize the same superior service you expect from ABC but with the largest selection of wine and spirits to date," said Dave Larue, Executive VP of Sales & Purchasing at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. "Our goal is to create a destination where guests can enjoy a memorable experience beyond shopping."

Grand Opening Celebration:

To celebrate this milestone, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits will host a Grand Opening Celebration on June 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a variety of wines and spirits and enter for a chance to win a $250 shopping spree at ABC. This event is the perfect chance to experience firsthand the unique offerings and atmosphere of the new store.

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits is a leading retailer of wine, spirits, and beer, offering an extensive selection of products and exceptional customer service. With locations throughout Florida, ABC is dedicated to providing a superior shopping experience and helping customers find the perfect beverage for any occasion. Learn more about ABC Fine Wine & Spirits by visiting abcfws.com. Keep up with ABC on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

