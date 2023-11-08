ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Announces Grand Opening in Navarre and Chance to Win $250 Shopping Spree

News provided by

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

08 Nov, 2023, 09:47 ET

NAVARRE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Florida's premier family-owned wine and spirits retailer, will open a brand-new location in Navarre on Thursday, November 9, and celebrate the occasion with a big giveaway. The store will be located at 8315 Mikajack Avenue in Navarre.

Grand Opening Celebration: On Saturday, November 11, ABC will host a grand opening celebration featuring a complimentary wine tasting from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees will also have a chance to enter an exclusive raffle to win a $250 shopping spree that includes an ABC wine and spirits expert who will guide the winner in handpicking selections tailored to their tastes. 

"We're excited to be a part of the growing Navarre community and everything the area has to offer, " said Sean Kelly, EVP of Operations & Marketing. "This store has something for everyone from our huge selection, value and most of all, the great service from ABC team members."

This 11,000-square-foot location is set to become a staple in the local community, offering a range of services including in-store sampling areas and convenient online shopping options with curbside pickup or delivery available through abcfws.com.

In addition to the grand opening festivities, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits will offer special coupons to guests, providing an excellent opportunity to enjoy additional savings on a wide array of products. Customers are also encouraged to join the ABC Access Rewards program for even more benefits, such as $10 off every $100 wine purchase and access to exclusive offers.

Store Hours of Operation:

Monday to Thursday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The Navarre store's expert team looks forward to guiding guests through its extensive collection of over 10,000 wines, spirits, beers, and more. With more than 127 locations across Florida, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits has remained dedicated to providing an unparalleled shopping experience since 1936.

For more details about ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and the upcoming grand opening, please visit abcfws.com and follow ABC on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Media Contact:
Mary Lytle
Sr. Manager of Digital Advertising & Content
mlytle@abcfws.com

SOURCE ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Also from this source

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits raises $363k for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits raises $363k for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (ABC), Florida's largest family-owned and operated wine and spirits retailer, raised a record-breaking $363,000 during its...
ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Celebrates New Store Opening in Boynton Beach with Chance to Win $250 Shopping Spree

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Celebrates New Store Opening in Boynton Beach with Chance to Win $250 Shopping Spree

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (ABC), Florida's largest family-owned and operated wine and spirits retailer, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.