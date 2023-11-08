ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Announces Grand Opening in Navarre and Chance to Win $250 Shopping Spree

NAVARRE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Florida's premier family-owned wine and spirits retailer, will open a brand-new location in Navarre on Thursday, November 9, and celebrate the occasion with a big giveaway. The store will be located at 8315 Mikajack Avenue in Navarre.

Grand Opening Celebration: On Saturday, November 11, ABC will host a grand opening celebration featuring a complimentary wine tasting from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees will also have a chance to enter an exclusive raffle to win a $250 shopping spree that includes an ABC wine and spirits expert who will guide the winner in handpicking selections tailored to their tastes.

"We're excited to be a part of the growing Navarre community and everything the area has to offer, " said Sean Kelly, EVP of Operations & Marketing. "This store has something for everyone from our huge selection, value and most of all, the great service from ABC team members."

This 11,000-square-foot location is set to become a staple in the local community, offering a range of services including in-store sampling areas and convenient online shopping options with curbside pickup or delivery available through abcfws.com.

In addition to the grand opening festivities, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits will offer special coupons to guests, providing an excellent opportunity to enjoy additional savings on a wide array of products. Customers are also encouraged to join the ABC Access Rewards program for even more benefits, such as $10 off every $100 wine purchase and access to exclusive offers.

Store Hours of Operation:

Monday to Thursday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The Navarre store's expert team looks forward to guiding guests through its extensive collection of over 10,000 wines, spirits, beers, and more. With more than 127 locations across Florida, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits has remained dedicated to providing an unparalleled shopping experience since 1936.

For more details about ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and the upcoming grand opening, please visit abcfws.com and follow ABC on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

