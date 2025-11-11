Celebrity Chefs Michael & Bryan Voltaggio Host Exclusive Marcado 28 Tequila Tasting & Bottle Signing at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in Winter Park Village

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits invites guests to meet celebrity chefs Michael and Bryan Voltaggio at a special Marcado 28 Tequila Tasting and Bottle Signing on Friday, November 14, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET at the ABC store in Winter Park Village (401 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789).

Guests will have the rare opportunity to sample Marcado 28 Tequila and purchase a signed bottle from the Voltaggio brothers, renowned for their culinary expertise and appearances on hit television cooking competitions. Signed bottles will be available in-store only, during the event, while supplies last.

This event is free and open to the public, with no registration required. Attendance and meet-and-greet opportunities will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Important Event Details:

Signed bottles of Marcado 28 Tequila available for purchase in-store only during event hours.





No other merchandise will be signed.





Guests must be 21+ to attend.





Parking is limited; ride share is recommended.





Lines may extend outdoors—guests are encouraged to plan for Florida weather.





Due to limited time and high attendance, meet-and-greet opportunities are not guaranteed.

Don't miss this exclusive chance to meet the Voltaggio brothers and take home a signed bottle of Marcado 28 Tequila—crafted with passion, precision, and the culinary artistry that defines the Voltaggio name.

About ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Founded in 1936, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits is Florida's leading family-owned and operated retailer of wine, spirits, and fine cigars, with 127 stores across the state. ABC is committed to exceptional service, curated selections, and memorable experiences for every guest. Learn more at abcfws.com.

