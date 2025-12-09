ABC Kids Expo Reveals the Juvenile Industry Trends Set to Define 2026

From Superman and Polar Bears to Japandi Style and Grandma's Favorite Prints, these trends are setting the stage for a whimsical 2026

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby industry is already unveiling new products for 2026, and according to ABC Kids Expo , North America's premier event for juvenile products, the year ahead will be all about nostalgic patterns, cozy creatures, next-gen gear, and the return of an iconic cape.

Bringing together hundreds of leading brands, hot products, and new innovators around the world each year, the ABC Kids Expo team gets a front-row seat to what really gets parents and retailers buzzing.

"As the marketplace evolves, ABC Kids Expo remains the epicenter of where the future of the baby industry debuts," said Aaron Pederson, All Baby & Child, ABC Kids Expo. "Each year, we see the newest color trends, rising aesthetics, and the hottest gear that parents don't even know exists yet, and 2026 will be no different."

Here are the trends that are shaping up 2026 to be a bright year:

Japandi is taking over nursery mood boards! This aesthetic blends the clean lines of Japanese minimalism with the warmth of Scandinavian design. From cribs to swaddles, parents are gravitating toward natural woods, soft neutrals, and handcrafted textures that make the nursery feel like a calm oasis. Arctic animals aren't just for winter anymore. Move over leopard print and zebra print… It's polar bears and puffins time to shine! Arctic-inspired designs are trending hard across apparel, plush, and toys, bringing a cozy, storybook charm to homes year-round. Convertible feeding systems that actually grow with your child. Parents are officially over buying new bottles and sippy cups every few months. Feeding gear is shifting toward modular, convertible systems that grow with baby through every stage. Parents can finally save money and space with one product that goes from bottle to sippy cup to open cup... win-win! Cottagecore for spring (and beyond)? Groundbreaking! Last year was all about Granny Chic, and it's here to stay. In 2026, expect more nostalgic florals, softer pastels, and countryside-inspired prints. Think grandma's quilt, but make it modern. Superman returns! The iconic hero is back for a new generation, and brands are embracing him with open arms. From wagons and apparel to room decor and swaddles, this year is all about leaning into bold colors, iconic symbols, and nostalgic hero energy. Car seats keep getting smarter. Just when you thought there were no upgrades left, car seat features and functionality are being taken to another level. These next-gen smart motion car seats offer smoother transitions for parents, plus a safer, comfier ride for kids.

The 2026 ABC Kids Expo is being held May 13-15 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Convention Center in Las Vegas, and is only open to the trade. For more details about this year's show, visit ABC Kids Expo at theabcshow.com and follow ABC on Instagram.

