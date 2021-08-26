ABC Pediatric Therapy Joins the Ivy Rehab Network

"ABC Pediatric Therapy has served thousands of children and families since opening in 1994. I am excited to join the Ivy Rehab Network to further provide access to care to the families in our community," said Diane Crecelius, Founder of ABC Pediatric Therapy. "Our patients are our first priority, and this partnership highlights ABC's commitment to creating the best life for all children that pass through our doors. We're looking towards the future for the new opportunities we will have by joining the Ivy Rehab Network."

ABC Pediatric Therapy, comprised of five clinics throughout the greater Cincinnati and Dayton area, focuses on improving children's lives with comprehensive, compassionate care through pediatric physical, occupational, and speech therapy services. In addition, supplemental programs are offered for caregivers, such as facilitating Individualized Education Plans, hosting social skills groups, and providing educational resources.

"It is my pleasure to welcome ABC Pediatric Therapy to the Ivy Rehab Network to continue our important work with families and children in the outpatient therapy space," said Michael Rucker, Ivy's CEO. "We are extremely excited to have Diane and the team from ABC as Ivy's first pediatric partner in Ohio. ABC's team will join our high-quality network of pediatric speech, occupational and physical therapists at Ivy Rehab for Kids, continuing our mission of serving our youngest patients with continued focus on delivering the nation's highest quality pediatric care."

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics located throughout the United States.

