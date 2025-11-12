ABCmouse 2 Makes a Trip to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Just a Click Away with Exclusive Wildlife Webcams

Partnership Delivers Real-World Wildlife Discovery to Young Learners for Free

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Age of Learning Inc.'s award-winning program, ABCmouse 2, is bringing the wonder of wildlife observation to children everywhere through an exciting new partnership with the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Beginning today, young learners can experience the magic of watching giraffes, rhinos, and antelope with the tap of their finger inside ABCmouse 2.

Through the ABCmouse 2 Wildlife Webcam, children now have a front-row seat to observe these magnificent animals in real-time. And because ABCmouse 2 has a free mode, every child can experience the thrill of wildlife discovery.

"Every child deserves the chance to see a giraffe stretch its neck to reach the highest leaves or watch a rhino cooling off in the afternoon sun," said Alex Galvagni, CEO of Age of Learning. "For so many families, a trip to the Safari Park isn't possible—but now, that world-class wildlife experience is available to any child with ABCmouse 2. We're proud to make these real-world learning moments accessible to all."

"We're thrilled to partner with ABCmouse to bring our animals into homes and classrooms across the country," said David Miller, Chief Marketing Officer, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. "Wildlife conservation starts with curiosity and connection. By giving children the opportunity to observe these incredible animals every day, we're inspiring the next generation of conservationists and animal advocates."

To bring the experience full circle, ABCmouse's Wildlife Nursery offers young learners an immersive, hands-on experience where they take on the role of junior ranger, helping to care for baby animals. Children don't just observe, they learn important facts about animal needs and behaviors while actively caring for the animals, including bathing and healing them. This exploratory experience allows children to interact with baby animals and discover what foods and activities keep each animal healthy and thriving.

"When children see a real giraffe in a real place, their curiosity sparks instantly — they start asking, 'How tall is it? What does it eat? Where does it sleep?'" said Dr. Nika Fabienke, Senior Director of Curriculum at ABCmouse and former teacher. "Our curriculum is designed to meet that curiosity the moment it appears and build upon it. By pairing observation with purposeful learning activities, we help children make meaningful connections between what they see and what they're discovering about animals and their habitats."

The partnership reflects ABCmouse's mission to ensure all children have access to engaging, enriching educational experiences. The webcams and Wildlife Nursery complement the platform's research-based curriculum for children ages 2-8, creating moments of joy and learning that extend far beyond traditional lessons.

The ABCmouse Wildlife Webcam and Wildlife Nursery are available now to all ABCmouse 2 users at ABCmouse.com. ABCmouse 2 is available for free download on Google Play, the Amazon App Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, and the App Store. For more information about Age of Learning and its family of products, visit www.ageoflearning.com.

About ABCmouse

ABCmouse® is the leading and most comprehensive digital learning resource for children ages 2–8. ABCmouse 2 delivers the trusted curriculum families love that helps accelerate growth in reading and math through an entirely reimagined experience. Large-scale research studies show that ABCmouse accelerates learning and helps children make significant gains in early literacy and math skills.

About Age of Learning

Age of Learning® is the leading developer of engaging and effective Pre-K through 2nd grade learning resources that help children build a strong foundation for academic success and a lifelong love of learning. The company's research-based curriculum, developed by education experts, includes the award-winning programs ABCmouse®, ABCmouse 2, Adventure Academy®, as well as the adaptive, personalized school solutions, My Math Academy®, My Reading Academy®, and My Reading Academy Español®. Having served over 50 million children worldwide, Age of Learning is a global leader in efforts to advance equity, access, and opportunity for all children. To learn more about Age of Learning, visit AgeofLearning.com.

