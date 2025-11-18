ABCmouse 2 Wins Google Play Best of 2025 Award in "Best for Families" Category

Age of Learning's free educational app recognized across seven global markets for delivering engaging, effective early learning experiences

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Age of Learning Inc., today announced that ABCmouse 2 has won a prestigious Google Play Best of 2025 Award in the "Best for Families" category.

The Google Play Best of 2025 awards celebrate apps and games that demonstrate exceptional quality, regular updates, and strong user engagement. ABCmouse 2 was selected from millions of apps on Google Play for creating outstanding experiences that support families and young learners.

ABCmouse 2 wins Google Play award!

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Google Play as we celebrate ABCmouse's 15th anniversary," said Alex Galvagni, CEO of Age of Learning. "Fifteen years ago, we pioneered a new approach to early education—proving that when learning feels like play, children don't just engage, they thrive. Now, after completely rebuilding ABCmouse, we're continuing that pioneering spirit for today's families. This award validates our commitment to making high-quality early education accessible to every family and helping children build strong foundations for academic success."

ABCmouse 2 reimagines early education by turning reading, math, science, and more into vibrant adventures children genuinely love. From coding robots to dance, to blasting off to explore space through our NASA content, and learning about and caring for animals in Safari Park, every interaction sparks joy and discovery. With over 13,000 activities and dedicated reading and math learning paths, ABCmouse 2 creates screen time parents feel great about and kids beg to return to.

The results speak for themselves: children using ABCmouse 2 regularly achieve 2x the growth in reading and math1. That success comes from research-backed curriculum delivered through game-based learning that feels like pure play, where kids celebrate every win and can't wait to see what's next in their learning journey.

ABCmouse 2 is available for free download on Google Play, the Amazon App Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, and the App Store. For more information about Age of Learning and its family of products, visit www.ageoflearning.com.

About ABCmouse

ABCmouse® is the leading and most comprehensive digital learning resource for children ages 2–8. ABCmouse 2 delivers the trusted curriculum families love that helps accelerate growth in reading and math through an entirely reimagined experience. Large-scale research studies show that ABCmouse accelerates learning and helps children make significant gains in early literacy and math skills.

About Age of Learning

Age of Learning® is the leading developer of engaging and effective Pre-K through 2nd grade learning resources that help children build a strong foundation for academic success and a lifelong love of learning. The company's research-based curriculum, developed by education experts, includes the award-winning programs ABCmouse®, ABCmouse 2, Adventure Academy®, as well as the adaptive, personalized school solutions, My Math Academy®, My Reading Academy®, and My Reading Academy Español®. Having served over 50 million children worldwide, Age of Learning is a global leader in efforts to advance equity, access, and opportunity for all children. To learn more about Age of Learning, visit AgeofLearning.com.

1 Randomized control trial conducted by Age of Learning. PreK children used ABCmouse for at least 2 days/week and for at least 1 hour per week. Go to www.aofl.com/research for more information."

