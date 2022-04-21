ABCoA Disrupting Subprime Industry with Funding Platform

New software connects dealers and lenders, integrates DMS and LMS, simplifies and expedites funding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA) develops software solutions for used car dealerships and subprime finance companies. With a mission to pioneer the most advanced software ecosystem in the subprime industry, ABCoA adds a proprietary funding portal to its ecosystem within cyclCRM™. cyclCRM is the only customer relationship management (CRM) solution built specifically for the Buy-Here-Pay-Here used car industry and completely integrated (bi-directional) with the dealer management software (DMS) and loan management software (LMS). cyclCRM transcended the traditional boundaries of a CRM because ABCoA listened to customers' needs and extended its benefits to dealers and lenders. cyclCRM is a single application providing customer relationship management (CRM), loan origination software (LOS), and now an instant funding portal called Capsa.

The Capsa Funding Portal provides preapprovals and instant funding for point of sale, seasoned, or portfolio purchases, floorplans, and consumer loans. For sellers (dealers), cyclCRM takes the consumer's credit app, or complete deal information from the integrated DMS, and broadcasts it to buyers (lenders) using the Capsa Funding Portal. There the seller can view multiple buyers' terms in one place. Conversely, the buyer can view deals from sellers that meet its lending criteria, and can accept the deal, modify terms, or reject the deal entirely. cyclCRM's loan origination tools can automate preapproval, acceptance, or rejection based on dynamic scoring models and integrations, enabling lenders to fund deals in real-time. When a deal is accepted, cyclCRM securely transfers all information, including electronic documents and stips stored in their Digital Document Vault, from the seller's DMS to the buyer's LMS.

Combine cyclCRM's automated scoring with its Capsa Funding Portal to make dynamic underwriting decisions at scale. Couple cyclCRM with ABCoA's flagship DMS Deal Pack® to create a completely automated experience for dealers, lenders, and consumers – from lead origination (automates credit app, scoring, decision-making, messaging, campaigns, and workflows) to desking, e-signing, instant funding, and servicing. By minimizing human touch and third-party exports, Deal Pack and cyclCRM not only increase security and reduce legal risks related to consumer data, but also ensure business is conducted in an expedient and compliant manner. cyclCRM works as one with the DMS and LMS to enhance operations and eliminate friction in the customer experience, providing users incredible performance improvements from smart automation across the board.

"By building an integrated ecosystem with next-generation technology, we have created superior customer experiences and enabled far greater operational efficiencies and profitability for used car dealers and lenders," concluded Tomasz Jablonski, Distinguished Software Architect of ABCoA. The collaboration between Deal Pack and cyclCRM provides the subprime industry a complete end-to-end software ecosystem which improves profits and processing time with fewer staff. cyclCRM transforms what was a painful process into a fast and easy experience with value that is unmatched in the industry.

If you are interested in learning more about how cyclCRM's Capsa Funding Portal can benefit your business, Mr. Jonathan Hedy, President of ABCoA, will be presenting Capsa at the AFSA Independents Conference, Booth #404, in Palm Springs this May and NIADA Convention, Booth #365, in Las Vegas this June.

About Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc.

Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA) is a Software-as-a-Service company focused on transforming the subprime industry. Since 1983, ABCoA has helped automotive dealerships and finance companies eliminate duplication, remain compliant, and achieve success with fully integrated software and dependable support. Its cloud-native ecosystem seamlessly connects every part of business operations. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida with employees across four states, and recently awarded Top Online Accounting Software for Deal Pack (based on Customer Satisfaction x Usability), ABCoA continuously elevates the standard for software in the subprime industry. Founding member of the Association of Dealer Management Software (ADMS). cyclCRM™ and Deal Pack® are products of Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. For more information, please visit www.abcoa.com, www.cyclcrm.com, or www.dealpack.com.

Media Contact:

Evie Hedy, Vice President

Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc.

P.O. Box 54221

Jacksonville, FL 32245

+1(904)354-2073

[email protected]

SOURCE ABCoA