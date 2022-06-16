ABCoA Launches New Dealer Management Software for Retail Dealerships

DST Dealership Sales Tools is a cloud-based DMS handling retail installment, cash, wholesale, lease deals, and rentals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA), a Software-as-a-Service company entrenched in the used car industry and known for Deal PackÒ and cyclCRMÔ, today announced a new and revolutionary dealer management software (DMS) called DST Dealership Sales Tools®.

DST Dealership Sales Tools is a browser-based dealer management software (DMS) for retail used car dealerships providing unlimited users and locations for $1 per deal.

DST is a brand-new, browser-based DMS built specifically for retail used car dealers. Dealers can easily manage inventory and push to websites, desk deals, pull credit, print contracts, attain instant funding, and much more. DST offers many standard integrations at no charge, with more to come. Connect DST and cyclCRM for a fully integrated CRM and to provide consumers a completely online shopping experience. DST does not charge by the seat or rooftop; DST charges $1 per deal for unlimited users and unlimited locations. Used car dealer software has never been easier to use or more affordable – requiring less manual work, training, or money – upfront or monthly.

"ABCoA has pioneered software in the used car industry for nearly 40 years," said Amir Dabiri, Customer Success Manager of ABCoA. "Over the years, I have converted dozens of DMS systems onto ABCoA software, and I have never seen a DMS as slick and easy as DST. Majority of dealerships know they need a new DMS, but they are scared how their team will adapt to change. I promise anyone can use DST, even if they have never used a computer. There is no better price in the industry, and there are no compromises in DST," concluded Dabiri. DST Dealership Sales Tools DMS brings cutting-edge features and cost-savings to retail used car dealers. DST will debut at the NIADA Convention, Booth #367, in Las Vegas later this month.

About Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc.

Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA) is a Software-as-a-Service company focused on transforming the used car industry. Since 1983, ABCoA has helped used car dealerships and subprime finance companies achieve success with innovative and dependable software. Its cloud-native ecosystem supports every type of loan and seamlessly connects every part of business operations. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, ABCoA continuously elevates the standard for software in the subprime industry. Founding member of the Association of Dealer Management Software (ADMS). DST Dealership Sales Tools is a product of Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. For more information, please visit www.dstdms.com.

Media Contact:

Evie Hedy, Vice President

Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc.

P.O. Box 54221

Jacksonville, FL 32245

+1(904)354-2073

[email protected]m

SOURCE ABCoA