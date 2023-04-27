Abdallah and Prince enhance XOi's AI leadership team

The leading provider of digital solutions for field service teams names Bashir Abdallah CPO and promotes Jeff Prince to executive VP of engineering, confirming the company's commitment to AI-based innovation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi , the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, has named Bashir Abdallah chief product officer and has promoted Jeff Prince to executive vice president of engineering.

The leadership moves reflect the company's ongoing investment in innovative artificial intelligence solutions that drive efficiency, profitability and growth for contractors. Powered by the industry's most robust collection of tech-enablement data, XOi's pioneering AI-based platform is leading the evolution of field service technology.

"Our mission at XOi is to shape the future of field service and transform how contractors and technicians connect with customers," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "Bashir and Jeff bring unmatched skills and experience that will empower us to continue leading the evolution of field technology. Their vision and insights ensure that XOi is in position to elevate our entire industry through a powerful combination of data and AI."

As CPO, Abdallah will lead the development and execution of XOi's product vision and strategy, enhancing the company's robust AI applications to fully leverage its extensive proprietary knowledge base. He has more than 15 years of experience building technology solutions for contractors, OEMs and globally recognized multi-location brands. He most recently served as CPO for ServiceChannel.

"XOi delivers products that not only exceed customer expectations but impact the industry as a whole," Abdallah said. "It's an honor to join this team. Throughout my career, my passion has been creating user-centric solutions for complex challenges, and I'm looking forward to helping XOi extend its mission and reach."

Prince joined XOi in 2019 as vice president of engineering. In his new executive VP role, he will lead teams supporting the company's rapid growth through the continuing evolution of XOi's industry-leading software.

"It's thrilling and gratifying to see the positive impact XOi's technology has on the lives of its users," Prince said. "Empowering contractors and technicians with software designed to support their performance and productivity drives us. As the established leader in data and knowledge for the industry, XOi is uniquely positioned at the forefront of field service technology's advance into powerful AI applications. Delivering high-powered insights and solutions for our customers is the foundation of XOi's success, and I'm looking forward to the exciting new opportunities ahead of us."

XOi provides field service contractors and their teams a suite of premium tools for managing and leveraging data from current jobs as well as historical projects, including powerful data collection, virtual support and mentoring, and real, actionable insights. XOi users report, on average, a 20% reduction in the amount of time it takes to complete tasks, an additional $1.4 million in new replacement and preventive maintenance contract revenue, and a 40% reduction in second truck rolls.

