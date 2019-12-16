Abed Abdo named Chief Financial Officer of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

"The rapid need for digital transformation requires new ways of thinking around budgeting, financial planning and forecasting, and growth strategy," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Abed brings exceptional leadership and a diversified global career that will help ALSAC strategically enhance our financial performance and stewardship in order to serve the growing needs of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as we seek to help save the lives of more children around the world."

Abed was previously the vice president of finance, Americas, at ConvaTec, a global medical device company. Prior to that he spent 19 years with Abbott Laboratories, a globally diversified healthcare company, in leadership positions of increasing responsibility where he led the global finance function as division controller of Abbott Molecular Diagnostics and served as area finance director of Latin America for Abbott Nutrition.

"With this role, I am honored and privileged to serve an organization with a mission that speaks to my heart. It's extremely rewarding to know that the work I do each and every day is helping some of the world's sickest children," said Abdo. "I consider myself fortunate to be joining the talented and high-performing team at ALSAC. In the months ahead, I look forward to harnessing my diverse global experience to foster strategic partnerships that will help advance growth at St. Jude while driving towards the next chapter of its success."

Abed's diversified global career has been hallmarked by collaborative partnership with business leaders, improving and growing global businesses financial health, developing strong finance teams and driving business performance. He started his career in public accounting and spent six years in Audit and Business Consulting with Arthur Andersen. Abed has lived and worked in seven countries across three continents. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Business Administration from the University of Jordan and is qualified as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from the state of Illinois.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

