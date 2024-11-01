Abel Noser Solutions, a Trading Technologies company, wins Best Buy-Side TCA Tool for 2024 in WatersTechnology's Buy-Side Technology Awards

CHICAGO and LONDON, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, today announced that Abel Noser Solutions, a TT company, won the award for Best Buy-Side TCA (Transaction Cost Analysis) Tool in the Buy-Side Technology Awards 2024. The industry-leading provider of TCA for investment managers, brokers, asset owners and consultants offers comprehensive pre-trade, real-time and post-trade TCA products and services for global equities, foreign exchange (FX), futures, fixed income and options.

Hosted by WatersTechnology, the awards recognize the leading technologies and third-party vendors in their areas of expertise, focusing on market-leading technologies developed specifically for use by buy-side firms, designed to allow them to operate more efficiently, more transparently and more judiciously. The panel of judges, including WatersTechnology's five most senior journalists, look for innovation and attention to the buy side's most pressing business, regulatory, operational and technology needs. For the category won by TT, the panel looked for a TCA tool or service that supports multiple asset classes, a range of benchmarks in its analysis, the ability to assess venue as well as broker performance, and a granular focus on data and its presentation.

Peter Weiler, TT's EVP Managing Director, Data & Analytics, said: "We're excited about our data and analytics offering and the huge impact we can have on our buy-side and sell-side clients through our robust TCA solutions. The past year has been monumental as Abel Noser's TCA offering joined the Trading Technologies family, giving us an extraordinary new anonymized data set in futures and a plan to continue enhancing the data and analytics capabilities available to clients globally. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning and large language models, we will further differentiate our best-in-class TCA solution with innovations that are unmatched. Thanks to WatersTechnology for this tremendous honor."

Abel Noser Solutions has long been a leader and pioneer in the campaign to lower costs associated with trading. More than 350 global institutional clients subscribe to the firm's multi-asset TCA and compliance products directly or through a network of resellers, distribution partners and strategic alliances. Abel Noser co-created the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) methodology – now one of the financial markets' most ubiquitous trade cost methodologies. Abel Noser became a TT company in August 2023, marking TT's extension into the multi-asset data and analytics space. In June, the firm introduced TT Futures TCA, a comprehensive new offering leveraging the industry's largest collection of anonymized, microsecond-level futures market and trade data with a vast array of metrics and measures and an unprecedented level of granularity with real-world futures trading data.

The Buy-Side Technology Award is the fifth recognition TT received in just the last two months and the 11th in 2024.

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management, clearing, post-trade allocation and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

