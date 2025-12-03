Rajiv Shah Joins Trading Technologies to Lead Sales in EMEA

CHICAGO and LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, today announced that the firm has expanded its sales team in London with the hiring of Rajiv Shah as Head of Sales, EMEA. Shah, who will lead sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), has over 25 years of experience in financial technology.

Alun Green, TT's EVP and Managing Director, Futures and Options, said: "Rajiv brings terrific and very relevant experience to our growing team in London. He has a proven track record of success in designing and executing sales and business growth strategies within enterprise-grade software firms, building trusted relationships throughout the region. Our flagship futures and options offering is now complemented by services across the trade life cycle and new initiatives in other asset classes, giving our sales team the ability to recommend end-to-end and bespoke solutions to clients."

Shah has extensive experience in enterprise technology sales across asset classes for fintech organizations, most recently as Head of Sales, Sell-Side Solutions, EMEA for FlexTrade. Previously, he served as Global Head of Sales for Cosaic, a fintech provider of data visualization and desktop interoperability enterprise software, and prior to that Shah held several senior leadership roles at Fidessa, including Head of Sales and Account Management of the EMEA business across all Fidessa products and services.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree with honors in computer science from Cardiff University in Wales.

