AbelZeta Announces Abstract for C-CAR031 Accepted for Presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbelZeta Pharma, Inc. ("AbelZeta" or the "Company"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative and proprietary cell-based therapeutic products, today announced the acceptance of an abstract related to the clinical study of C-CAR031, an autologous, armored GPC3-targeting chimeric antigen receptor T-Cell (CAR-T) therapy, in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) for oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago May 31 to June 4, 2024. C-CAR031 is based on a novel GPC3-targeting CAR-T designed by AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) using their transforming growth factor-beta receptor II (TGFβRII) dominant negative armoring discovery platform and is manufactured by AbelZeta in China. C-CAR031 is being developed in China under a co-development agreement between AbelZeta and AstraZeneca.1

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: "Phase I study of C-CAR031, a GPC3-specific TGFβRIIDN armored autologous CAR-T, in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)."

Abstract Number: 4019

Session Type and Title: Rapid Oral Abstract – Gastrointestinal Cancer – Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Session Date and Time: 6/3/2024; 9:45 AM-11:15 AM CDT

About AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.

AbelZeta is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with centers of excellence in Rockville, Maryland and Shanghai, China. AbelZeta is focusing on developing innovative and proprietary cell-based therapeutic products and is committed to ushering in bespoke treatments that harness the body's own immune system to fight against hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as inflammatory and immunological diseases. AbelZeta advances research and development in its own GMP facilities at its centers of excellence for early-stage clinical studies, with a pipeline comprised of CAR-T and TIL therapies.

