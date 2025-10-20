AbelZeta Announces Late-Breaking Poster Presentation at ACR Convergence 2025 of First-in-Human Phase I Trial of anti-CD20/BCMA Bispecific CAR-T Therapy in Patients with Refractory Autoimmune Diseases

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbelZeta Pharma, Inc. ("AbelZeta" or the "Company"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovery and development of innovative and proprietary cell-based therapeutic products, today announced that clinical data from the first-in-human Phase I trial (NCT06249438) of C-CAR168 in patients with refractory autoimmune diseases will be presented as a late-breaking poster presentation at American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2025, being held October 24-29, 2025, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. C-CAR168 is an autologous anti-CD20/BCMA bispecific Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy designed to simultaneously target autoantibody-producing plasma cells and their B-cell precursors, aiming to achieve "immune reset".

Presentation Type: Poster

Session: Late-Breaking Posters

Display Dates: October 26-28, 2025

Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, October 28, 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM CT

Location: Hall F1, McCormick Place

Abstract ID: 2211304

Abstract Title: Anti-CD20/BCMA Bispecific CAR-T Cell Therapy Promotes Immune Reset and Sustained Drug Free Remission in Refractory Autoimmune Diseases

About AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.

AbelZeta is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with centers of excellence in Rockville, Maryland and Shanghai, China. AbelZeta is focusing on developing innovative and proprietary cell-based therapeutic products and is committed to ushering in bespoke treatments that harness the body's own immune system to fight against hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as inflammatory and immunological diseases. AbelZeta advances research and development in its own GMP facilities at its centers of excellence for early-stage clinical studies, with a pipeline comprised of CAR-T therapies.

