AbelZeta Announces Late-Breaking Poster Presentation at ACR Convergence 2025 of First-in-Human Phase I Trial of anti-CD20/BCMA Bispecific CAR-T Therapy in Patients with Refractory Autoimmune Diseases

News provided by

AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.

Oct 20, 2025, 08:30 ET

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbelZeta Pharma, Inc. ("AbelZeta" or the "Company"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovery and development of innovative and proprietary cell-based therapeutic products, today announced that clinical data from the first-in-human Phase I trial (NCT06249438) of C-CAR168 in patients with refractory autoimmune diseases will be presented as a late-breaking poster presentation at American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2025, being held October 24-29, 2025, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. C-CAR168 is an autologous anti-CD20/BCMA bispecific Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy designed to simultaneously target autoantibody-producing plasma cells and their B-cell precursors, aiming to achieve "immune reset". 

Presentation Type: Poster
Session: Late-Breaking Posters
Display Dates: October 26-28, 2025
Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, October 28, 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM CT
Location: Hall F1, McCormick Place
Abstract ID: 2211304
Abstract Title: Anti-CD20/BCMA Bispecific CAR-T Cell Therapy Promotes Immune Reset and Sustained Drug Free Remission in Refractory Autoimmune Diseases

About AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.
AbelZeta is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with centers of excellence in Rockville, Maryland and Shanghai, China. AbelZeta is focusing on developing innovative and proprietary cell-based therapeutic products and is committed to ushering in bespoke treatments that harness the body's own immune system to fight against hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as inflammatory and immunological diseases. AbelZeta advances research and development in its own GMP facilities at its centers of excellence for early-stage clinical studies, with a pipeline comprised of CAR-T therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements
 Statements in this communication relating to plans, strategies, specific activities, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to numerous factors. Forward looking statements are based on the current beliefs and management's expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.'s ("AbelZeta" or the "Company") control. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, AbelZeta does not undertake any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
 Sarah Kelly
 Director of Communications
AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.
+1 (240) 552 5870
[email protected]
www.abelzeta.com

SOURCE AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.

