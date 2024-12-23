AbelZeta to Attend 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Join Panel at 8th Annual BFC Healthcare Conference

AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.

Dec 23, 2024, 09:00 ET

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbelZeta Pharma, Inc. ("AbelZeta" or the "Company"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative and proprietary cell-based therapeutic products, will attend  the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13-16, 2025, in San Francisco, CA, and host meetings showcasing the Company's recent accomplishments and sharing strategic plans moving forward. The Company's Chairman and CEO, Tony (Bizuo) Liu, has also been invited as a panel speaker  at the 8th Annual BFC Global Healthcare BD and Investment Conference on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

Faith to Incubate: Global Biotech Investment Trends and Focus

January 12, 2025, 09:15 – 10:15 PST

The St. Regis San Francisco

http://2025sf.bfcconference.com/

About AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.
AbelZeta is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with Centers of Excellence in Rockville, Maryland and Shanghai, China. AbelZeta is focused on developing innovative and proprietary cell-based therapeutic products and is committed to ushering in bespoke treatments that harness the body's own immune system to fight against hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as inflammatory and immunological diseases. AbelZeta advances research and development in its own GMP facilities at its centers of excellence for early-stage clinical studies, with a pipeline comprised of CAR-T and TIL therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this communication relating to plans, strategies, specific activities, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include any risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports. Such statements are based on the management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of management and the Company's control. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
Sarah Kelly
Director of Communications
AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.
+1 (240) 552 5870
[email protected]
www.abelzeta.com

