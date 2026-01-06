AbelZeta to Attend 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Join Panel Discussion

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbelZeta Pharma, Inc. ("AbelZeta" or the "Company"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative and proprietary cell-based therapeutic products, will attend the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12-15, 2026 in San Francisco, CA, and host meetings showcasing the Company's recent accomplishments and sharing strategic plans moving forward. The Company's Chairman and CEO, Tony (Bizuo) Liu, has also been invited as a panel speaker at the Conference.

Session: Emerging Biotechs from China Time & Date: January 14, 2026, 16:30 – 17:15 PST Location: Pacific Hall, Convene, 40 O'Farrell St, San Francisco Description: China is emerging as a hub of global biotech innovation. Leveraging on strong capability in early discovery

and clinical resources, China's biotech companies are joining the global innovation in the next wave of oncology and

autoimmune assets. In this panel, J.P. Morgan invited CEOs with lead assets in cell therapy and other modalities and will

discuss differentiation of their assets and strategy for business developments

About AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.

AbelZeta is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with centers of excellence in Rockville, Maryland and Shanghai, China. AbelZeta is focusing on developing innovative and proprietary cell-based therapeutic products and is committed to ushering in bespoke treatments that harness the body's own immune system to fight against hematological malignancies, inflammatory and immunological diseases and solid tumors. AbelZeta advances research and development in its own GMP facilities at its centers of excellence, with a pipeline comprised of multiple CAR-T therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this communication relating to plans, strategies, specific activities, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to numerous factors. Forward looking statements are based on the current beliefs and management's expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.'s ("AbelZeta" or the "Company") control. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, AbelZeta does not undertake any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

