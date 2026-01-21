Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway Introduces a Unique Private Venue for Corporate Events and Celebrations

PINEHURST, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway (ACWR) is now offering its historic property as a private venue for corporate events and special occasions, providing an alternative to traditional meeting and event spaces. With an authentic railway setting and flexible layout options, the venue is well suited for conferences, corporate and customer entertainment, weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, retirements and private celebrations.

Designed for impact, the ACWR venue blends industrial character and historic railroad elements to deliver a memorable backdrop that elevates both professional and personal events. The space supports a variety of configurations, allowing hosts to design events that align with their goals, brand identity, or personal style.

Corporate clients can take advantage of a unique setting for customer entertainment, executive sessions, and events that encourage engagement and conversation. For social gatherings, the venue's distinctive atmosphere creates a meaningful setting for life's milestone moments, from elegant weddings to intimate anniversary celebrations.

Its location in Pinehurst and adjacent to the Pinehurst Country Club makes it a convenient and distinctive choice for regional businesses and private hosts seeking a setting that stands apart.

Now accepting bookings, the ACWR venue provides a refined, yet unconventional space designed to leave a lasting impression on guests.

For additional information or to schedule an event, please contact Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway's Entertainment Division.

About Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway

The Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway is a historic short-line railroad serving central North Carolina. The railway remains committed to preserving its legacy while supporting business, tourism, and community engagement.

SOURCE Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway