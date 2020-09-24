Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway Recieves $13 Million CRISI Grant

This grant will result in $27+ million investment in rail infrastructure between Moore, Montgomery, Stanly, Cabarrus, and Mecklenburg Counties. The project will rehabilitate three bridges, construct two new sidings, install approximately 83,500 new crossties, replace rail along approximately six miles of track, and construct two new storage and switching yards.

The funds will improve ACWR's infrastructure and freight operations which will enable growth opportunities along the corridor, particularly in rural areas. This is an economic game changer for North Carolina because it will attract new industry and jobs into the service area and improve access to the North American rail network.

The ACWR received support from Senator Burr, Senator Tillis, Congressman Hudson, and Congressman Bishop as well as other local officials to secure the funding and received broad based support from its rail customers. The application displayed a continued public-private partnership between the ACWR and NC DOT Rail Division that was instrumental in the grant application process. The ACWR is excited to make North Carolina's rail transportation system second to none.

SOURCE Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway

