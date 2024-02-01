Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway 124th US Open Corporate Entertainment Opportunities

The Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway is your exclusive venue for this one-of-a-kind experience! Step back in time to an era a century ago when traveling on a Pullman train was the epitome of luxury. Immerse yourself in the ambiance of our meticulously restored classic railcars, reminiscent of that golden age of travel. Positioned adjacent to the Pinehurst Clubhouse, our train provides a unique perspective reminiscent of the 1920s, offering splendid views of the practice tees and the unparalleled beauty that only Pinehurst, during the 124th US Open, can deliver.

