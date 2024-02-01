Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway 124th US Open Corporate Entertainment Opportunities

News provided by

Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway

01 Feb, 2024, 07:07 ET

PINEHURST, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Explore a distinctive Corporate Entertainment Opportunity presented by the Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway during the 124th US Open in Pinehurst, NC, from June 10-16, 2024. Envision engaging with clients and prospects, negotiating business deals, or fostering better connections with colleagues aboard a historically rich train that offers breathtaking views of the infamous Pinehurst course. Picture yourself unwinding in the open-air car, sipping your favorite cocktail, while observing players gearing up for their golf rounds at the US Open.

The Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway is your exclusive venue for this one-of-a-kind experience! Step back in time to an era a century ago when traveling on a Pullman train was the epitome of luxury. Immerse yourself in the ambiance of our meticulously restored classic railcars, reminiscent of that golden age of travel. Positioned adjacent to the Pinehurst Clubhouse, our train provides a unique perspective reminiscent of the 1920s, offering splendid views of the practice tees and the unparalleled beauty that only Pinehurst, during the 124th US Open, can deliver.

Contact us at [email protected], facebook.com/acwrailway, Linkedin

Media Contact: 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway

