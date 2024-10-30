ABERFELDY® SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY AND CHARLIE CASELY-HAYFORD UNVEIL FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND SCOTCH SIPPING JACKET

The limited-edition jacket blends timeless craftsmanship with the rich character of ABERFELDY 12 Year Old.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ABERFELDY Single Malt Scotch Whisky proudly introduces the Scotch Sipping Jacket – a modern, refined take on the iconic smoking jacket. Designed by renowned British menswear designer, Charlie Casely-Hayford, this limited-edition piece celebrates the tradition of Scotch sipping with friends and loved ones, elevating the occasion with a high-fashion accessory that embodies timeless style.

United by a shared dedication to meticulous craftsmanship and precision, both ABERFELDY and Casely-Hayford embrace artistry passed down through generations with father-son legacies at their core. Together, they created the Scotch Sipping Jacket, thoughtfully designed to enhance the sensory experience of Scotch sipping, encouraging wearers to pause, appreciate the moment, and deepen their connection to those around them. This collaboration elevates the ritual of enjoying a fine dram, bringing warmth, sophistication, and comfort to every moment.

The Scotch Sipping Jacket mirrors the smooth character of ABERFELDY, with accents inspired by the whisky's golden tones and signature soft honeyed, fruity notes. Expertly crafted from a rare 12-year-old cloth sourced from a Scottish mill, the jacket is sold in two colorways, Honeycomb and Gold, evocative of malted barley and honey, inspired by the whisky's flavor profile.

Designer Charlie Casely-Hayford commented: "When designing the Scotch Sipping Jacket, I wanted to embody all of the notes, textures, and feelings that ABERFELDY evokes. Each element of the jacket, from the fabric to the silhouette, was carefully chosen to reflect the rich tradition of sharing a dram, while infusing it with modern elegance. The fabric has a refined, luxurious feel, much like the whisky itself, and the design embodies the same attention to detail and craftsmanship."

Sonya Perez Wesley, Brand Director - North America for Bacardi commented: "The Scotch Sipping Jacket was inspired by the idea of creating something whisky enthusiasts can share during their most memorable moments. Just as ABERFELDY encourages a slower pace to savor and reflect, this jacket is more than just a garment—it's a companion that enhances the whisky experience. It invites people to take their time, enjoy each pour, and create meaningful moments together. Just like ABERFELDY whisky, it's crafted to elevate the experience, offering a timeless blend of style and substance."

An ideal gift for whisky enthusiasts, fashion lovers, and fine spirits aficionados this holiday season, the limited-edition Scotch Sipping Jacket by ABERFELDY and Casely-Hayford is available exclusively on ABERFELDY.com alongside a bottle of ABERFELDY 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, for $900 USD.

About ABERFELDY Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Founded in 1898 where Perthshire's tallest mountain, deepest loch, and longest glen meet, the Aberfeldy distillery is at the 'Heart of Scotland'. Established by John Alexander Dewar, the distillery was built in sight of his father's humble beginnings, strengthening the foundations of the family's whisky legacy.

ABERFELDY is a Classic Highland Single Malt with signature soft, honeyed fruity notes, gentle spice and a malty backbone. ABERFELDY harnesses four styles of the finest quality oak casks for ageing: first-fill Sherry, first-fill Bourbon, refill and rechar. The brand's core portfolio is comprised of ABERFELDY 12 Year Old, ABERFELDY 16 Year Old, ABERFELDY 21 Year Old and ABERFELDY 25 Year Old.

The Single Malt brand of ABERFELDY is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

