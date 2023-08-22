Abich Financial Services Secures 2613th Position on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In this past week, Inc. unveiled Abich Financial Services as the holder of the 2613th position on its renowned yearly Inc. 5000 list, an esteemed index showcasing the swiftest expanding private businesses in the nation. This roster provides a unique perspective into the triumphs of companies within the most vibrant sector of the economy—its independent enterprises. This accolade positions Abich Financial among the leading private enterprises propelling the nation's economy forward.

Having been recognized as a 2022 Inc. 5000 honoree and achieving a fifth consecutive victory this year in the 'Best of Loudoun' contest by the Loudoun Times-Mirror voters, the firm is maintaining its trajectory of rapid expansion. The addition of nine new team members in the past year and a projected office space expansion of 7,600 square feet by early next year emphasizes their commitment to exceptional service. This achievement underscores the firm's resilience and determination in overcoming challenges, particularly amidst the ongoing economic turmoil.

Established in 2008, the firm stands as a respected fiduciary retirement planning entity, prioritizing the needs of individuals aged 55 and above with tailored Phase 2 retirement income strategies. Their commitment remains steadfast in safeguarding retirees' savings and growth plans against potential risks, ensuring a secure transition from active careers to retirement. Their mission and values underscore their distinct services that holistically cater to retirees' needs, transcending conventional financial offerings.

Abich Financial Services amplifies its influence through webinars, seminars, and robust media engagement. Their media presence encompasses four radio shows and two TV shows, disseminating weekly insights into financial matters such as taxes, Social Security, required minimum distributions (RMDs), healthcare and retirement income.

Tune into "Retirement Key Radio," hosted by Abe Abich, at 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. EST Saturdays and Sundays on 105.9 WMAL. Abe also hosts the TV show "Retirement Key TV" on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. EST on ABC and Saturdays at 12:00p.m. on CBS.

For inquiries about Abich Financial Services, contact their office at (571) 577-9968 or [email protected]. Further information is accessible on their official website, www.abichfinancial.com.

Investment advisory services are offered through Abich Financial Wealth Management, LLC. a Registered Investment Advisor firm. Insurance services are offered through Abich Financial Services Inc. #127820.

