Abich Financial wins Best of Loudoun for 6th year in a row!

ASHBURN, Va., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Loudoun Times-Mirror announced that Abich Financial Services Inc. was voted winner of the Best of Loudoun contest for the sixth consecutive year. "We are honored to be voted the #1 Retirement Planning Firm in Loudoun County for the sixth year in a row. This recognition is a huge testament to our wonderful team and our amazing clients who have trusted us with their life savings," says Abe Abich, Founder and CEO.

Abich Financial Services, Inc., Spring 2024

For the past 16 years, this Phase 2 fiduciary retirement planning firm has been dedicated to serving the 55+ community as they transition into retirement. The company mission is to help people retire with dignity and confidence by helping to grow and protect retiree savings.

Abich Financial reaches the community by hosting educational webinars and seminars, exploring a broad range of financial topics including taxes, Social Security, required minimum distributions (RMDs), health care, and retirement income. The firm has an extensive regional media presence with five radio shows and four TV shows, delivering weekly content that helps listeners make informed decisions about complex financial issues.

The firm has been rapidly expanding and more than doubled their size in the past year by welcoming 14 new employees. This exponential growth and success has once again solidified the firm as a 2023 honoree on the Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This summer, the firm will launch the opening of a new 7,600 square foot office space in Ashburn, VA.

Tune into "The Retirement Key," hosted by Abe Abich, Saturdays at 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. & Saturdays at 8:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. on 105.9 WMAL. Abe also hosts "The Retirement Key" on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. & Sundays at 12:00pm on ABC, Sundays at 9:45 a.m. & 12:00 p.m. on CBS, and Saturdays at 7:30pm on NBC.

Learn more about the services offered by Abich Financial by visiting their website at www.abichfinancial.com . For additional information, email their office at [email protected] or call (571) 577-9968.

Investment advisory services offered through Abich Financial Wealth Management, LLC. a Registered Investment Advisor firm. Insurance services are offered through Abich Financial Services Inc.#127820.

SOURCE Abich Financial Services Inc.