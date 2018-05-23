Abilify/Abilify Maintena (Otsuka/Lundbeck) Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026

Abilify (aripiprazole; Otsuka/Lundbeck) is an atypical antipsychotic that contains aripiprazole, a partial agonist of dopamine receptor D2 and serotonin receptor 5-HT1A, and antagonist of the 5-HT2A receptor.

Abilify's partial agonist activity at the D2 receptors allows it to act as a dopamine stabilizer as it blocks overstimulated receptors and stimulates underactive ones. It is also thought to reduce the adverse events of stronger D2 blockade, particularly motor function side effects.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical initially launched Abilify in the US in 2002 for the treatment of schizophrenia, but the company subsequently pursued a number of bipolar disorder indications.

Abilify was originally co-marketed with Bristol-Myers Squibb. This agreement was terminated in the US in April 2015 and in the EU in June 2014. Otsuka Pharmaceutical is currently responsible for all marketing activities in the US and Japan. In the EU, the company marketed Abilify in partnership with Lundbeck for a period from 2013; however, this co-promotion is now limited to the long-acting injectable (LAI) formulation of aripiprazole.

Abilify Maintena is the LAI extension of the well-established Abilify franchise. While the product is related to the previous market leader Abilify, it does not match up to Abilify's strong tolerability profile. Abilify Maintena is commonly associated with weight gain and akathisia, diminishing its clinical attractiveness.

