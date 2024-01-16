Abiomed Inc's Pipeline Analysis for 2023 Reveals Clinical Advancement in Circulatory Support Technology

Abiomed Inc (Abiomed) is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets circulatory support devices. The devices replace or assist the pumping function in a failing heart. The company's heart support and recovery product portfolio includes Impella heart pumps (catheter-based devices including micro heart pumps, expandable catheter pumps and axial flow pumps) and Breethe system (implantable cardiac and respiratory assist devices). Abiomed also offers online clinical support through Impella Connect, on-call assistance and on-site assistance for health workers in hospitals. The company sells its products through direct sales and distributors in South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Abiomed is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts, the US.

This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.

Report Scope:

  • The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments
  • The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Abiomed Inc
  • The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)
  • The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date
  • The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions
  • The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design , trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.

Key Report Benefits:

  • Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape
  • Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio
  • To formulate effective Research & Development strategies
  • Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
  • Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return
  • Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline
  • Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
  • Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of the competitors' pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and of development, etc
  • Identify, understand and capitalize the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio

Key Topics Covered:

  • Abiomed Inc
    • Abiomed Inc Company Snapshot
    • Abiomed Inc Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
    • Abiomed Inc - Pipeline Analysis Overview
    • Business Description
    • Abiomed Inc - Key Facts
    • Abiomed Inc - Major Products and Services
    • Abiomed Inc Pipeline Products by Development Stage
    • Abiomed Inc Ongoing Clinical Trials by Trial Status
    • Abiomed Inc Pipeline Products Overview
  • AbioCor II
    • AbioCor II Product Overview
    • Abiomed Breethe OXY-1 System
    • Abiomed Breethe OXY-1 System Product Overview
    • Abiomed Breethe OXY-1 System Clinical Trial
    • Artificial Intelligence Algorithm
    • Artificial Intelligence Algorithm Product Overview
    • Expandable Sheath - Heart Failure
    • Expandable Sheath - Heart Failure Product Overview
  • Impecmo
    • Impecmo Product Overview
    • Impella BTR
    • Impella BTR Product Overview
    • Impella BTR Clinical Trial
    • Impella ECP
    • Impella ECP Product Overview
    • Impella ECP Clinical Trial
    • Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist
    • Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Product Overview
  • Impella XC
    • Impella XC Product Overview
    • Impella XR Sheath With Impella CP
    • Impella XR Sheath With Impella CP Product Overview
    • Next Generation Impella CP - STEMI
    • Next Generation Impella CP - STEMI Product Overview
    • Next Generation Impella CP - STEMI Clinical Trial
    • Symphony Heart Pump
    • Symphony Heart Pump Product Overview
  • Abiomed Inc
    • Abiomed Inc - Key Competitors
    • Abiomed Inc - Key Employees
    • Abiomed Inc - Key Employee Biographies
    • Abiomed Inc - Locations And Subsidiaries
    • Head Office
    • Other Locations & Subsidiaries
  • Recent Developments
    • Abiomed Inc, Recent Developments
    • Oct 23, 2023: Abiomed to Highlight Data Analysis Identifying Complex Clinical Profile of Patients Receiving Impella-Supported HRPCI at TCT Symposium
    • Aug 17, 2023: Abiomed Recalls the Labeling for Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist for Risk of Blood Clots
    • Jul 27, 2023: Abiomed Recalls Nearly 8,000 Devices From Impella Pump Range
    • Jul 11, 2023: Abiomed Receives 510(k) Clearance for preCARDIA Occlusion System
    • Jun 14, 2023: Class 1 Device Recall Impella 2.5
    • Jun 05, 2023: Abiomed Recalls Specific Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist for Purge Fluid Leaks that Can Cause Pump Stop and Loss of Support
    • May 18, 2023: Analysis Showcases Potential for More Complete Revascularizations with Impella Compared to IABP During HRPCI
    • Apr 25, 2023: Pivotal Impella ECP study expands enrollment to three New Jersey hospitals
    • Mar 13, 2023: Breethe receives additional 510(k) clearance for Abiomed Breethe OXY-1 System
    • Feb 21, 2023: Breethe Announces Meditation & Stress App Provides Free Memberships to Those Who Have Been Laid Off

Company Coverage

  • Boston Scientific
  • LivaNova Plc
  • Edwards Lifesciences
  • Medtronic
  • Teleflex
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Getinge
  • Terumo

