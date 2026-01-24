VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ) (OTCQB: AMQFF) (FSE: FW0) just reported a new high-grade copper-gold intercept from its Phase 3 drilling campaign at the B26 Polymetallic Deposit in Québec, delivering another strong result that continues to build momentum in the Western Down-Plunge High-Grade Zone.

Cover Image Caption: Abitibi Metals Delivers 12.83% CuEq at B26 as High-Grade Zone Continues to Grow

The standout intercept came from hole 1274-17-269W6, which returned 12.83% copper equivalent (CuEq) (6.15% copper, 7.93 g/t gold) over 5 metres, within a broader interval of 3.59% CuEq over 19 metres, starting at 913 metres depth. The result confirms exceptional grade continuity across one of the most valuable zones of the B26 system.

Using current spot pricing, the interval equates to 18.15% CuEq over 5 metres, highlighting the material contribution of gold to block model value and overall project economics.

Strengthening the Western Down-Plunge High-Grade Zone

The new intercept is located approximately 125 metres east and up-dip of hole 1274-17-269W5, which previously returned 17.91% CuEq over 6.3 metres, further upgrading the Western Down-Plunge model and confirming continuity across this high-grade corridor.

To the west and at depth, additional Phase 3 drilling continues to expand the mineralized system. Holes 1274-25-374W1 and 1274-25-374W2 successfully intersected the B26 copper-gold horizon, extending resource-grade mineralization by an additional 250 metres down plunge.

Hole 1274-25-374W1 returned 2.04% CuEq over 2.0 metres and 1.39% CuEq over 3.0 metres .

returned and . Hole 1274-25-374W2 returned 1.34% CuEq over 5.5 metres and 1.31% CuEq over 8.6 metres.

Together, these results continue to demonstrate the scale, strength, and continuity of the Western Down-Plunge mineralized shoot, which remains open at depth and along strike.

Phase 3 Program Delivers and Sets Up Phase 4

The Phase 3 drill program, completed in December 2025, totaled 24,544 metres across 40 drill holes, with assays from three remaining holes still pending. Results to date have exceeded expectations, defining a continuous high-grade zone approximately 250 metres vertically and 500 metres laterally, which remains open to the west and at depth.

Abitibi Metals Corp. ( CSE:AMQ ) ( OTCQB:AMQFF ) ( FSE:FW0 ) currently holds a 50% interest in the B26 Project and retains the option to earn an additional 30% interest from SOQUEM Inc., a subsidiary of Investissement Québec.

"These Phase 3 results provide confirmation of the strength, continuity, and scale of the high-grade Western Down-Plunge extension at B26. The consistency of these intercepts continues to exceed expectations and further reinforces our confidence in the significant growth potential of this highly valuable zone," said Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi Metals.

Growing a High-Quality Copper-Gold Resource

The current B26 resource stands at:

Indicated: 11.3 Mt at 2.13% CuEq

Inferred: 7.2 Mt at 2.21% CuEq

With mineralization open along strike and at depth, Abitibi expects continued drilling to materially enhance both the size and quality of the resource as Phase 4 advances.

The B26 Deposit is located just 7 kilometres southeast of the former Selbaie mine, benefiting from established regional infrastructure and positioning the project as a compelling copper-gold asset in Québec's Abitibi mining district.

Qualified Person

Information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Louis Gariépy, P.Eng. (OIQ #107538), VP Exploration of Abitibi Metals, who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and responsible for the technical information provided in this news release.

About Abitibi Metals Corp:

Abitibi Metals Corp. is dedicated to acquiring and exploring mineral properties within Quebec, with a particular emphasis on high-quality base and precious metal assets that offer significant potential for growth and expansion.

The company's flagship B26 Polymetallic project, which has been optioned from SOQUEM, hosts a substantial and growing resource base:

Indicated: 11.3Mt at 2.13% CuEq (1.23% Cu, 1.27% Zn, 0.46 g/t Au and 31.9 g/t Ag)

Inferred: 7.2Mt at 2.21% CuEq (1.56% Cu, 0.17% Zn, 0.87 g/t Au and 7.4 g/t Ag)

The B26 project is strategically located just 7 km southeast of the formerly producing Selbaie mine. This proximity provides the project with access to key infrastructure required for potential mine development.

In addition to the B26 Deposit, Abitibi's portfolio includes the Beschefer Gold project, historical drilling has identified four notable, historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 m (BE13-038) and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 ms (BE12-014) amongst four modelled zones. These promising findings highlight the potential for further gold discoveries within the project area.

About SOQUEM:

SOQUEM, a mineral exploration company and subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please call +1 226-271-5170, email [email protected], or visit https://www.abitibimetals.com.

The Company also maintains an active presence on various social media platforms to keep stakeholders and the general public informed and encourages shareholders and interested parties to follow and engage with the Company through the following channels to stay updated with the latest news, industry insights, and corporate announcements:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AbitibiMetals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abitibi-metals-corp-amq-c/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Note 1: Technical Report NI 43-101 Resource Estimation Update Project B26, Quebec, For Abitibi Metals Corp., By SGS Canada Inc., Yann Camus, ing., Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, géo., SGS Canada – Geostat., Effective Date: November 1, 2024, Date of Report: February 26, 2025

Forward-looking statement:

This news release contains certain statements, which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves statements that are not based on historical information but rather relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments on the B26 Project or otherwise. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which, regarding future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies can affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on the Company's behalf. Although Abitibi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. All factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Abitibi's forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases (including negative and grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "occur. Mineral exploration and development are highly speculative and are characterized by a number of significant inherent risks, which may result in the inability of the Company to successfully develop current or proposed projects for commercial, technical, political, regulatory or financial reasons, or if successfully developed, may not remain economically viable for their mine life owing to any of the foregoing reasons, among others. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in achieving commercial mineral production and the likelihood of success must be considered in light of the stage of operations.

