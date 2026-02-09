Abitibi Metals Delivers 124% Resource Growth at B26, Defining a High-Grade Copper-Gold System of Meaningful Scale

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE:AMQ) (OTCQB:AMQFF) has taken a major step forward in establishing itself as a serious emerging copper-gold developer in Québec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

The updated estimate shows a 124% increase in total mineral resources since Abitibi optioned the project in 2023, reflecting the results of successive drilling campaigns completed over the past two years.

Abitibi Metals Delivers 12.83% CuEq at B26 as High-Grade Zone Continues to Grow

The update expands the Indicated resource to 13.0 million tonnes (Mt) grading 2.1% copper equivalent (CuEq) and defines an additional 12.3 Mt Inferred resources grading 2.2% CuEq, bringing total defined resources to more than 25 Mt.

According to the company, the growth in tonnage has been achieved while maintaining consistent grades across the deposit, a key objective outlined when Abitibi acquired its interest in B26.

A Resource That Has Crossed an Important Threshold

The updated mineral resource estimate for the B26 deposit is supported by a substantially expanded technical database, incorporating 356 drill holes totaling 172,164 metres of drilling. This includes 102 drill holes completed by Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE:AMQ) (OTCQB:AMQFF) in 2024 and 2025, as well as 191 holes previously drilled by SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec.

Within the Indicated category, resources increased 14% to 13.0 million tonnes, up from 11.3 million tonnes in the prior estimate. The Indicated resource grades 1.2% copper, 1.2% zinc, 0.44 g/t gold, and 30.8 g/t silver, equivalent to 2.1% copper equivalent and 2.8 g/t gold equivalent.

On a contained metal basis, the Indicated resource includes approximately 340 million pounds of copper, 332 million pounds of zinc, 184 thousand ounces of gold, and 12.8 million ounces of silver, or 595 million pounds of copper equivalent and 1.2 million ounces of gold equivalent.

The estimate also includes 67,842 assays with an average sample length of 1.20 metres, forming the basis of the current geological model. The mineral resource was estimated using an underground mining scenario with an in-situ cut-off value of US$100 per tonne, based on long-term metal price assumptions and established processing recoveries.

Approximately 9% of the tonnage increase in the updated estimate is attributable to revised commodity price assumptions, with the balance driven by additional drilling and the lateral and vertical extension of existing mineralized zones. The effective date of the mineral resource estimate is January 1, 2026, and the estimate was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM standards.

Growth Across All Metals, Not Just Tonnage

In addition to increased tonnage, the updated resource reflects material growth in contained metal across all reported commodities compared with the prior estimate.

Contained copper increased by 40%, gold by 22%, silver by 21%, and zinc by 9%. These increases reflect continued expansion of the polymetallic system across both Indicated and Inferred resource categories.

The resource estimate was completed using conservative underground cut-off assumptions and long-term pricing inputs, consistent with prior estimates.

Mineralization Remains Open With Drilling Momentum Building

Despite the increase in defined resources, mineralization at B26 remains open both laterally and at depth. The current estimate is based on drilling concentrated within established zones, leaving multiple areas available for further step-out and down-plunge drilling.

Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE:AMQ) (OTCQB:AMQFF) has commenced a fully funded 40,000-metre Phase 4 drill program, which includes a winter drilling campaign of approximately 15,000 to 20,000 metres. Drilling is expected to continue through 2026.

A Cornerstone Asset in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt

B26 is located just seven kilometres from the former Selbaie mine, placing it within an established mining district with access to infrastructure, skilled labor, and a long history of successful development.

The deposit has now reached a level of scale and continuity that supports its advancement as a cornerstone copper-gold VMS asset within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. As the resource continues to grow, B26 increasingly anchors Abitibi Metals' broader strategy of building a high-quality portfolio focused on Québec.

About Abitibi Metals Corp.

Abitibi Metals Corp. is dedicated to acquiring and exploring mineral properties within Quebec, with a particular emphasis on high-quality base and precious metal assets that offer significant potential for growth and expansion.

The company's flagship B26 Polymetallic project, which has been optioned from SOQUEM, hosts a substantial and growing resource base.

The B26 project is strategically located just 7 kilometres southeast of the formerly producing Selbaie mine. This proximity provides the project with access to key infrastructure required for potential mine development.

In addition to the B26 Deposit, Abitibi's portfolio includes the Beschefer Gold project, historical drilling has identified four notable, historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres (BE13-038) and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres (BE12-014) amongst four modelled zones. These promising findings highlight the potential for further gold discoveries within the project area.

About SOQUEM:

SOQUEM, a mineral exploration company and subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please call +1 226-271-5170, email [email protected], or visit https://www.abitibimetals.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statement:

This news release contains certain statements, which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves statements that are not based on historical information but rather relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments on the B26 Project or otherwise. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which, regarding future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies can affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on the Company's behalf. Although Abitibi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. All factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Abitibi's forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases (including negative and grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "occur. Mineral exploration and development are highly speculative and are characterized by a number of significant inherent risks, which may result in the inability of the Company to successfully develop current or proposed projects for commercial, technical, political, regulatory or financial reasons, or if successfully developed, may not remain economically viable for their mine life owing to any of the foregoing reasons, among others. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in achieving commercial mineral production and the likelihood of success must be considered in light of the stage of operations.

