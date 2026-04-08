ABK Biomedical and COR Development Partner to Establish Long-Term Commercial Manufacturing Facility in Ashland, Missouri

HALIFAX, NS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - ABK Biomedical, Inc. and COR Development are proud to announce a strategic partnership to develop a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility in Cartwright Business Park, Ashland, Missouri. This strategic project will provide the long-term future commercial scale production of Eye90 microspheres®, a designated FDA breakthrough technology currently in development for the treatment of liver cancer.

As a leader in specialized commercial building, Coil Construction will oversee the design and construction of the high-tech facility, ensuring it meets the stringent regulatory and technical requirements for medical isotope device manufacturing. The new site will serve as a cornerstone for ABK Biomedical's global supply chain as they progress towards full-scale commercialization.

"Establishing this commercial footprint is another major milestone for ABK," said Mike Mangano, President and CEO at ABK Biomedical. "The Cartwright Business Park provides an ideal location for our long-term manufacturing needs. Partnering with COR Development and Coil Construction ensures we will have a world-class facility to deliver Eye90 microspheres to the rapidly growing global Y90 radioembolization market."

Mike Mangano continued, "This location offers a critical strategic advantage due to its proximity to the University of Missouri Research Reactor (MURR®). As the only domestic producer of the yttrium-90 (Y-90) radioisotope, MURR is integral to the production of Eye90 microspheres. The short distance between the Ashland facility and the reactor ensures a seamless, time-sensitive supply chain advantage for ABK, an advantage that will be passed onto clinicians for the personalized treatment of patients with liver cancer."

"We are thrilled to partner with ABK Biomedical on this significant project," said Nicholas Orscheln, Managing Member at COR Development. "Developing this sophisticated life sciences facility within the Cartwright Business Park not only highlights the economic growth of the area but also allows us to build a space that supports life-saving medical innovation." "We are very happy that ABK chose Coil Construction for this transformative project", commented David Coil, President of Coil Construction. "Our experience in the Columbia, MO area and our history of building high-tech manufacturing facilities will benefit both companies in this very important project."

The facility will be specifically optimized and dedicated to the production of Eye90 microspheres, the first and only clinical-stage Y90 radioembolization device that enables multi-modality imaging upon implantation. This unique feature allows physicians to better assess the implant, improving accuracy and the potential for better patient outcomes.

The project is expected to bring new high-tech jobs to the Columbia area and strengthen Missouri's reputation as a premier hub for nuclear medicine and biotechnology.

About ABK Biomedical, Inc.

ABK Biomedical is a corporation focused on researching, developing and commercializing medical device therapies to improve treatment outcomes and the lives of patients with benign and malignant hypervascular tumors. ABK Biomedical holds intellectual property in the areas of inorganic polymer microspheres and unique administration systems. The company possesses advanced intellectual capital and its own R&D and manufacturing facilities for developing and commercializing unique embolotherapy products. Eye90 microspheres® is considered an investigational product and is not approved for use in any regulatory jurisdiction outside of approved clinical trials.

About COR Development

COR Development is a vertically integrated company that leverages top talent, from site selection through construction and post-development services, to deliver high quality projects to its clients.

About Coil Construction

Coil Construction specializes in commercial, industrial, and institutional construction. Known for high-quality craftsmanship and community-focused projects, Coil provides comprehensive construction management and design-build services across the Midwest.

SOURCE ABK Biomedical Inc.