ABK Biomedical and MURR Forge Long-Term Partnership to Advance Breakthrough Cancer Therapy

HALIFAX, NS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - ABK Biomedical and the University of Missouri Research Reactor (MURR) are powering the next generation of cancer treatment. Today, the two partners signed a long-term agreement naming MURR as the primary irradiation partner for Eye90 microspheres®, an advanced Yttrium-90 (Y-90) radioembolization therapy designed to fight liver cancer.

This strategic partnership builds on seven years of collaboration between ABK and MURR, a relationship that has already driven critical progress in Eye90 development and is fueling the recently-fully-enrolled Route90 FDA IDE clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). By formalizing this continuing alliance, ABK secures a reliable and scalable production partner for Eye90 microspheres and brings life-saving treatments closer to patients worldwide.

"MURR is internationally recognized for its leadership in nuclear research and medical isotope production," Mike Mangano, President and CEO of ABK Biomedical, said. "This agreement marks a major milestone as we transition from clinical development to commercialization. It underscores our commitment to Columbia, Missouri, and our confidence in MURR's unmatched expertise."

The agreement also reflects a shared vision for advancing medical innovation. Together, ABK and MURR are creating a foundation for global access to novel cancer therapies, combining ABK's pioneering device technology with MURR's proven capabilities in isotope production and research excellence.

"Today's agreement reflects Mizzou at its very best — bringing together world-class research, industry leadership and unmatched reactor capabilities to solve some of the most urgent challenges in human health," University of Missouri President Mun Choi said. "Our partnership with ABK Biomedical strengthens Missouri's role as a national leader in medical innovation and delivers direct benefits to patients and communities across the state. This kind of collaboration accelerates discovery and improves lives here at home and around the world."

"This partnership represents a powerful win for the entire state of Missouri," UM Board of Curators Chair Todd Graves said. "By expanding high-tech research and advanced medical production right here in Columbia, we're strengthening our economy and delivering innovations that improve health outcomes for Missouri families. Investments like this ensure that our university system continues to drive growth and opportunity in all 114 counties — fueling progress that benefits every community we serve."

"At MURR, our mission is to deliver absolute reliability in the production of life‑saving medical isotopes, and this partnership demonstrates exactly why our reactor is indispensable to patients in Missouri and around the world," Matt Sanford, executive director of MURR, said. "With decades of experience operating at the highest standards, MURR provides the consistency, capacity and scientific rigor required to bring breakthrough therapies like Eye90 to market. We're proud that our work not only fuels cutting‑edge innovation but also strengthens Missouri's position as a global leader in nuclear medicine."

Mizzou began a multiyear, strategic partnership with ABK Biomedical in 2019 and is currently the only location in the United States producing Y-90 for clinical and commercial use.

About ABK Biomedical Incorporated

ABK Biomedical is a corporation focused on researching, developing and commercializing medical device therapies to improve treatment outcomes and the lives of patients with benign and malignant hypervascular tumors. ABK Biomedical holds intellectual property in the areas of inorganic polymer microspheres and unique administration systems. The company possesses advanced intellectual capital and its own R&D and manufacturing facilities for developing and commercializing unique embolotherapy products. Eye90 microspheres® is considered an investigational product and is not approved for use in any regulatory jurisdiction outside of approved clinical trials.

About MURR

The University of Missouri Research Reactor's (MURR) innovative design and operating cycle — operating year-round, 24 hours a day, 6.5 days a week, 52 weeks a year — enables MURR to produce the active pharmaceutical ingredients in multiple FDA-approved drugs and numerous radioisotopes for industry applications. Because of MURR's unique capabilities, it is a vital resource for patients, health care providers, researchers and industrial partners in Missouri and across the globe.

SOURCE ABK Biomedical Inc.