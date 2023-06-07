Żabka Group publishes it fifth Responsibility ESG Report

Żabka Group

07 Jun, 2023

With over 9,400 stores across Poland, which collectively make life easier every day for over 3 million customers daily, Żabka Group is one of the country's most recognisable brands. And now, as an organisation that is strategically committed to sustainable development and responsible business, it has published its fifth Responsibility Report.

POZNAŃ, Poland, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the title Conveniently and Responsibly, this document summarises the Group's most important actions and achievements in implementing its Responsibility (ESG) Strategy during  year2022 which covers four strategic pillars: Sustainable lifestyle; Mindful business impact; Responsible organisation; and Green Planet. Created in 2021, this is fully integrated with the Group's business strategy, meaning that all Żabka Group's activities take into account its commitment to create more sustainable living for everyone and everyday, while minimising its environmental impact across the value chain.

Through continuous innovation, the constant development of new on-the-go convenience solutions, total customer-centricity and ambitious expansion plans, Żabka has during the last 25 years evolved into Poland's modern convenience ecosystem. It also positively impacts Polish society and economy by creating directly and indirectly over 56 thousands jobs and contributing of PLN 7 bn of added value to the local economy just in 2022. 

It makes its customers' lives easier by freeing up their time, giving them access to quick meal solutions to enable a more balanced diet throughout the day. And its commitment to advanced digital evolution has driven the development of uniquely innovative services, sales channels and tech-based tools.

This approach enables Żabka to continuously improve while continuing highly effective communication with its customers, franchisees and partners. In turn, this enables Żabka Group to engage its local communities in driving positive change. For example, following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the company provided humanitarian aid, including housing from close to 350 refugees. Many of the company's employees volunteered to help those in need.

The report is aligned with the latest standards on non-financial reporting of the Global Reporting Initiative and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. Its climate disclosures follow the recommendations of the Task Force of Climate-related Financial Disclosures. And its value model is based on the recommendations of the International Reporting Council.

The report, which has been subject to independent external verification, also includes information on Żabka's work to implement the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact.

The report is available at https://zabkagroup.com/esg/.

