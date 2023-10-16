Żabka is already 25 years old. On this anniversary, three unique stores will appear in the chain's portfolio.

Żabka Group

16 Oct, 2023

POZNAŃ, Poland, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 25 years ago, seven experimental stores under Żabka brand opened in Poznań and Swarzędz. They were intended as a convenient alternative to the increasingly common large-format chains. A quarter of a century later, Żabka is one of the most dynamically developing retail chains in Europe, focusing on new technologies, socially committed, and acting with the environment in mind.

Today, Żabka brand is recognized by 93% of consumers, and the chain's nearly 10,000 outlets have become a permanent fixture of the landscape. Currently, Żabka is not just a store, but a mini-trade and service center - including the largest chain of cafes, ATMs, postal points or lottery ticket outlets. It is reaching out to new places and creating new store formats, paying great attention to innovate with each one. Żabka invests in modern logistics - in the year of its 25th anniversary, it opened one of the most modern logistics centers in Europe – fully automated logistics center in Radzymin near Warsaw. Żabka also supports Polish entrepreneurship - currently more than 8,600 franchisees cooperate with the chain. Together with them, it provides more close to 60 000 jobs. The chain also helps to develop the service sector, supports Polish suppliers and startups, is a responsible employer, an incubator of modern solutions and innovative products.

1998 – the first Żabka

The first Żabka store with the characteristically drawn frog on a yellow background in its logo was opened in Swarzędz near Poznań. It was a time when more super- and hypermarket chains were entering the Polish market. The market lacked small, local stores. This gap was to be filled by a new Polish chain.

TOP10 in Poland

In 2010, Żabka already had more than 2,350 outlets and became the largest convenience chain in Central and Eastern Europe, at the same time making it to the TOP10 largest retail chains in Poland. Two years later, the Żabka Café food zone appeared in stores, along with the later king and queen of hot snacks - the hot dog and the takeaway coffee.

2015 – the great little store

Żabka already operated around 4,500 outlets and began a transformation of the format - the layout of the stores changed, innovative equipment appeared, followed by a new range of products, convenient services and a new smiling logo. At the time, it also launched the "great little store" campaign, which talked about conventional everyday life in an unconventional way, and stole the hearts of Polish customers.

Establishment of Żabka Group

In 2021, Żabka Group was established, and with the addition of Maczfit, dietly, Żabka Jush and Delio, the chain dynamically entered various digital areas. The same year also saw the launch of the first Żabka Nano, and expansion accelerated, with Żabka investing in unique solutions and opening an average of more than 1,000 stores a year.

Free your time

Research shows that lack of free time is a barrier for consumers to pursue their passions, and a source of stress. In response, in 2022, Żabka launched a new campaign that tells how, through its proximity, tailored products and convenient shopping process, it helps customers cope with this challenge; it shows how, by accompanying customers at every moment of the day, it simplifies their lives, freeing up time.

2023  – our 25th anniversary

Żabka is reaching out to new places and creating innovative formats. On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, three new unique stores will appear in its portfolio: store no. 10,000 in Stary Browar shopping center in Poznań, featuring an innovative solution - Robbie the Robot, which will prepare hot dogs for customers; a hybrid store in Warsaw, combining a traditional outlet with an autonomous Żabka Nano; and Żabka Drive in Piaseczno, where drivers can do quick shopping without leaving their cars.  

