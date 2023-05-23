Ablation Devices Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $11.3 Billion at an 11.8% CAGR

23 May, 2023, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ablation Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report analyzes the global ablation devices market by technologies, product categories, therapeutic segments, key procedures, and geographic regions. The report includes key technologies involved in thermal and nonthermal ablation techniques. It discusses the role of supply chain members, from manufacturers to surgeons.
The report also has an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global ablation devices market. The in-depth patent analysis in the report identifies extensive technological trends across years and geographies such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan.
The ablation devices market is mainly segmented into thermal and nonthermal technologies. Thermal technologies are further segmented into electrical, radiation, radio frequency, light, ultrasound, microwave and hydrothermal. The nonthermal technology market is segmented into cryotherapy and hydromechanical. The ablation devices technology market is also segmented based on products offered.
The market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019, 2020, 2021 (which serves as the base year) and 2022, and forecasts for 2027 are given. The report also covers market share for major market players.
It includes the company profiles of the major players with brief overviews about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, recent developments, and pipeline products. It also provides the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market. Companies profiled in this report include Conmed, Siemens Healthineers, Medtronic Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Olympus Corp., Smith & Nephew and others.
Report Includes
- 116 data tables and 33 additional tables
- An overview of the global market and technologies for ablation devices
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019-2021, estimates for 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of ablation devices market based on technology, product category, therapeutic segment, procedure, and region
- Analysis of underlying technological, environmental, legal/regulatory, and political trends that may influence the size and nature of the market
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Conmed, Siemens Healthineers, Medtronic Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Olympus Corp., and Smith & Nephew
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
Chapter 4 Emerging/Upcoming Technologies
- Technology Trends and Innovations
- Radiofrequency Ablation (Rfa)
- Pulsed Field Ablation (Pfa)
- Robotic Tissue Ablation
- Microwave Endometrial Ablation
- Nanomaterials in Cryoablation
- Recent Developments
- Future Opportunities
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Factors Affecting Market for Ablation Devices
- Market Drivers
- Demographics
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Orthopedics Procedures
- Ophthalmology
- Technological Developments
- Ablation Therapy Requires Less Time
- Less Damage and Blood Loss
- Increasing Expenditures for Healthcare
- Market Restraints
- Pressure from Regulatory Agencies
- Insurance Settlement Issues
- Opportunities and Challenges Within the Market for Ablation Devices
- Growing Markets in Emerging Economies
- Need to Enhance Awareness Levels
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Ablation Devices
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Overview
- Thermal Technology Market
- Radiation Technology
- Radio Frequency Technology
- Ultrasound
- Light
- Electrical Ablation Therapy
- Microwave
- Hydrothermal
- Nonthermal Ablation Technology
- Cryoablation
- Hydromechanical
Chapter 7 Market for Ablation Devices Analysis by Product
- Overview
- Radiation Ablation Devices
- Stereotactic Radiotherapy and Stereotactic Radiosurgery
- Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (Imrt)
- Proton Beam Therapy
- Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (Igrt)
- Brachytherapy
- Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (Sbrt)
- Radio Frequency Ablation Devices
- Temperature-Controlled Radio Frequency Ablation Devices
- Fluid-Cooled Rf Ablation
- The Robotic Catheter Manipulation System
- Ultrasound Ablation Devices
- Ultrasonic Surgical Systems
- High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (Hifu)
- Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy
- Magnetic Resonance-Guided Ultrasound (Mrgfus)
- Light/Laser Ablation Devices
- Excimer Lasers
- Cold Laser
- Electrical Ablation Devices
- Electrical Ablators
- Electronic Brachytherapy
- Microwave Ablation Devices
- Hydrothermal Ablation/Endometrial Hydrothermal Balloon Ablation Devices
- Cryoablation
- Tissue Contact Probe
- Tissue Spray Probe Cyroablation
- Epidermal and Subcutaneous Cryoablation Devices
- Advancement in Robotic Ablation Devices
- Conventional Ablation Devices
- Robotic/Automated Ablation Devices
- Various Procedures That Are Robotic in Nature
- Steerable Catheters
- Heartlander
- Robotic Radiotherapy
- Robotic Ablation for Arrhythmia
- Leading Robotic Systems Used in Catheter Ablation
- Niobe (Stereotaxis)
- Sensei (Hansen Medical)
- Amigo (Catheter Robotics)
- Artis Zeego (Siemens)
Chapter 8 Market for Ablation Devices Analysis by Procedure
- Overview
- Aesthetics - Skin Rejuvenation and Tightening
- Market Size and Forecast
- Laser Skin Rejuvenation
- Radio Frequency for Facial Skin Rejuvenation
- Aesthetics - Body Sculpting, Fat Reduction and Reduction in the Appearance of Cellulite
- Market Size and Forecast
- Hifu for Fat Reduction
- Vacuum Massage for Cellulite Reduction
- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
- Market Size and Forecast
- Greenlight Laser Procedure for Benign Prostate Hyperplasia
- Thermotherapy for Benign Prostate
- Transurethral Needle Ablation
- Market Size and Forecast
- Laser and Other Energy-Based Ablation Therapies
- Holmium Laser Enucleation of Prostate Cancer
- Stress Urinary Incontinence
- Market Size and Forecast
- Transurethral Radio Frequency Collagen Denaturation
- Menorrhagia/Endometrial Ablation
- Market Size and Forecast
- Heated Balloon Procedure
- Uterine Fibroids Ablation Procedures
- Market Size and Forecast
- High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (Hifu) for Uterine Fibroids
- Spinal Decompression and Denervation
- Market Size and Forecast
- Diagnostic Medial Branch Block (Mbb)
- Radio Frequency Ablation (Rfa) for Back Pain
- Varicose Vein Ablation
- Market Size and Forecast
- Radio Frequency Ablation (Rfa) for Varicose Veins
- Atrial Fibrillation Ablation Procedures
- Market Size and Forecast
- Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation
- Persistent Atrial Fibrillation
- Cancer/Tumor Ablation
- Market Size and Forecast
- Other Procedures
- Market Size and Forecast
- Elasa Eye Surgery
Chapter 9 Ablation Market Analysis by Therapy
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast
- Cancer
- Market Size and Forecast
- Cardiovascular
- Market Size and Forecast
- Ophthalmology
- Market Size and Forecast
- Gynecology
- Market Size and Forecast
- Urology
- Cryoablation for Prostate Cancer
- Orthopedics
- Market Size and Forecast
- Radio Frequency Ablation (Rfa) for Orthopedic Treatment
- Pain Management
- Cryoablation in Pain Management
- Other Ablation Therapies
- Market Size and Forecast
- Cosmetology
- Coblation for Tonsils
- Port-Wine Stains
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 11 Patent Review/New Developments
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Accuray Inc.
- Alcon
- Amigo (Catheter Robotics)
- Angiodynamics Inc.
- Artis Zeego (Siemens)
- Atricure Inc.
- Biosense Webster(J&J)
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Conmed Corp.
- Edap Tms S.A.
- Elekta Ab
- Halyard Health Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.
- Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd.
- Medtronic plc
- Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Niobe (Stereotaxis)
- Olympus Corp.
- Sensei (Hansen Medical)
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Smith & Nephew
- Stryker Corp.
- Terumo Medical Corp.
