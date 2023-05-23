Ablation Devices Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $11.3 Billion at an 11.8% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ablation Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report analyzes the global ablation devices market by technologies, product categories, therapeutic segments, key procedures, and geographic regions. The report includes key technologies involved in thermal and nonthermal ablation techniques. It discusses the role of supply chain members, from manufacturers to surgeons.

The report also has an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global ablation devices market. The in-depth patent analysis in the report identifies extensive technological trends across years and geographies such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan.

The ablation devices market is mainly segmented into thermal and nonthermal technologies. Thermal technologies are further segmented into electrical, radiation, radio frequency, light, ultrasound, microwave and hydrothermal. The nonthermal technology market is segmented into cryotherapy and hydromechanical. The ablation devices technology market is also segmented based on products offered.

The market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019, 2020, 2021 (which serves as the base year) and 2022, and forecasts for 2027 are given. The report also covers market share for major market players.

It includes the company profiles of the major players with brief overviews about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, recent developments, and pipeline products. It also provides the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market. Companies profiled in this report include Conmed, Siemens Healthineers, Medtronic Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Olympus Corp., Smith & Nephew and others.

Report Includes

116 data tables and 33 additional tables

An overview of the global market and technologies for ablation devices

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019-2021, estimates for 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of ablation devices market based on technology, product category, therapeutic segment, procedure, and region

Analysis of underlying technological, environmental, legal/regulatory, and political trends that may influence the size and nature of the market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Conmed, Siemens Healthineers, Medtronic Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Olympus Corp., and Smith & Nephew

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

Chapter 4 Emerging/Upcoming Technologies

Technology Trends and Innovations

Radiofrequency Ablation (Rfa)

Pulsed Field Ablation (Pfa)

Robotic Tissue Ablation

Microwave Endometrial Ablation

Nanomaterials in Cryoablation

Recent Developments

Future Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Factors Affecting Market for Ablation Devices

Market Drivers

Demographics

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Orthopedics Procedures

Ophthalmology

Technological Developments

Ablation Therapy Requires Less Time

Less Damage and Blood Loss

Increasing Expenditures for Healthcare

Market Restraints

Pressure from Regulatory Agencies

Insurance Settlement Issues

Opportunities and Challenges Within the Market for Ablation Devices

Growing Markets in Emerging Economies

Need to Enhance Awareness Levels

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Ablation Devices

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology

Overview

Thermal Technology Market

Radiation Technology

Radio Frequency Technology

Ultrasound

Light

Electrical Ablation Therapy

Microwave

Hydrothermal

Nonthermal Ablation Technology

Cryoablation

Hydromechanical

Chapter 7 Market for Ablation Devices Analysis by Product

Overview

Radiation Ablation Devices

Stereotactic Radiotherapy and Stereotactic Radiosurgery

Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (Imrt)

Proton Beam Therapy

Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (Igrt)

Brachytherapy

Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (Sbrt)

Radio Frequency Ablation Devices

Temperature-Controlled Radio Frequency Ablation Devices

Fluid-Cooled Rf Ablation

The Robotic Catheter Manipulation System

Ultrasound Ablation Devices

Ultrasonic Surgical Systems

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (Hifu)

Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy

Magnetic Resonance-Guided Ultrasound (Mrgfus)

Light/Laser Ablation Devices

Excimer Lasers

Cold Laser

Electrical Ablation Devices

Electrical Ablators

Electronic Brachytherapy

Microwave Ablation Devices

Hydrothermal Ablation/Endometrial Hydrothermal Balloon Ablation Devices

Cryoablation

Tissue Contact Probe

Tissue Spray Probe Cyroablation

Epidermal and Subcutaneous Cryoablation Devices

Advancement in Robotic Ablation Devices

Conventional Ablation Devices

Robotic/Automated Ablation Devices

Various Procedures That Are Robotic in Nature

Steerable Catheters

Heartlander

Robotic Radiotherapy

Robotic Ablation for Arrhythmia

Leading Robotic Systems Used in Catheter Ablation

Niobe (Stereotaxis)

Sensei (Hansen Medical)

Amigo (Catheter Robotics)

Artis Zeego (Siemens)

Chapter 8 Market for Ablation Devices Analysis by Procedure

Overview

Aesthetics - Skin Rejuvenation and Tightening

Market Size and Forecast

Laser Skin Rejuvenation

Radio Frequency for Facial Skin Rejuvenation

Aesthetics - Body Sculpting, Fat Reduction and Reduction in the Appearance of Cellulite

Market Size and Forecast

Hifu for Fat Reduction

Vacuum Massage for Cellulite Reduction

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Market Size and Forecast

Greenlight Laser Procedure for Benign Prostate Hyperplasia

Thermotherapy for Benign Prostate

Transurethral Needle Ablation

Market Size and Forecast

Laser and Other Energy-Based Ablation Therapies

Holmium Laser Enucleation of Prostate Cancer

Stress Urinary Incontinence

Market Size and Forecast

Transurethral Radio Frequency Collagen Denaturation

Menorrhagia/Endometrial Ablation

Market Size and Forecast

Heated Balloon Procedure

Uterine Fibroids Ablation Procedures

Market Size and Forecast

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (Hifu) for Uterine Fibroids

Spinal Decompression and Denervation

Market Size and Forecast

Diagnostic Medial Branch Block (Mbb)

Radio Frequency Ablation (Rfa) for Back Pain

Varicose Vein Ablation

Market Size and Forecast

Radio Frequency Ablation (Rfa) for Varicose Veins

Atrial Fibrillation Ablation Procedures

Market Size and Forecast

Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation

Persistent Atrial Fibrillation

Cancer/Tumor Ablation

Market Size and Forecast

Other Procedures

Market Size and Forecast

Elasa Eye Surgery

Chapter 9 Ablation Market Analysis by Therapy

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Cancer

Market Size and Forecast

Cardiovascular

Market Size and Forecast

Ophthalmology

Market Size and Forecast

Gynecology

Market Size and Forecast

Urology

Cryoablation for Prostate Cancer

Orthopedics

Market Size and Forecast

Radio Frequency Ablation (Rfa) for Orthopedic Treatment

Pain Management

Cryoablation in Pain Management

Other Ablation Therapies

Market Size and Forecast

Cosmetology

Coblation for Tonsils

Port-Wine Stains

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 11 Patent Review/New Developments

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Accuray Inc.

Alcon

Amigo (Catheter Robotics)

Angiodynamics Inc.

Artis Zeego (Siemens)

Atricure Inc.

Biosense Webster(J&J)

Boston Scientific Corp.

Conmed Corp.

Edap Tms S.A.

Elekta Ab

Halyard Health Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Niobe (Stereotaxis)

Olympus Corp.

Sensei (Hansen Medical)

Siemens Healthineers AG

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corp.

Terumo Medical Corp.

