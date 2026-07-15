ABLE United Celebrates 10 Years of Helping Floridians with Disabilities Save for the Future

A decade of tax-free savings: More than 20,000 Floridians have saved over $170 million through Florida's official ABLE program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABLE United, Florida's official ABLE program, is celebrating 10 years of empowering Floridians with disabilities to save and invest for their futures while protecting the public benefits they rely on. According to ABLE United program data, since launching in 2016 more than 20,000 Floridians have opened ABLE United accounts and saved a collective $170 million—a milestone that reflects a decade of growing financial independence for people with disabilities and their families across the state.

ABLE accounts are tax-advantaged savings and investment accounts for individuals with disabilities. They allow account holders to save while protecting eligibility for critical public benefits, like Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Medicaid, and for many they are a smart way to save tax-free and prepare for future expenses.

"When we launched ABLE United on July 1, 2016, our goal was simple: give Floridians with disabilities a way to save for the future without putting the benefits they rely on at risk," said John Finch, Director of ABLE United. "Ten years and more than 20,000 accounts later, that vision has become a movement. Behind every account is a person or family building greater independence and security—and we're just getting started."

The 10-year milestone comes on the heels of the ABLE Age Adjustment Act, which took effect January 1, 2026, and raised the age of disability onset from 26 to 46. In Florida alone, that federal change made an estimated 427,000 more individuals with a severe diagnosis or disability, including veterans and adults with later-onset conditions, newly eligible to open an ABLE account, expanding access to the program in its second decade.

"More than a decade ago, the Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act was a promise that people with disabilities deserved the same chance to save and plan for their futures as everyone else," said Jenn Sikora, Vice Chair of the ABLE United Board of Directors and a founding member of the federal ABLE Act. "Watching ABLE United grow from my son, Sean, being the first account holder, to more than $170 million in savings for over 20,000 Floridians shows what that promise looks like in practice. This milestone belongs to every account holder who chose to invest in their own future."

ABLE United accounts allow Floridians with a severe diagnosis or disability to save up to $20,000 per year while maintaining eligibility for public benefits, such as Supplemental Security Income and Medicaid. Family and friends can contribute to maximize savings.

Funds saved in an ABLE account can be used for a variety of expenses, such as assistive technology, education, housing, transportation, health care, and more. Enrollment is free, there are no monthly fees, and savings grow tax-free when withdrawals are made for Qualified Disability Expenses.

Floridians can open an ABLE account today or check their eligibility in just a few minutes at ABLEUnited.com.

ABOUT ABLE UNITED

In July 2015, the State of Florida created Florida ABLE, Inc. (d/b/a ABLE United) a registered not-for-profit and direct support organization of the Florida Prepaid College Board to administer the ABLE United Program. Our mission is to encourage and assist the saving of private funds to help persons with disabilities cover costs that support their health, independence, and quality of life. The Florida Prepaid College Board, established in 1987, oversees more than $15 billion in investments for Florida Prepaid 529 Plans and Florida Investment 529 Plans under Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code. For more information about Florida's qualified ABLE program, please visit: ABLEUnited.com.

SOURCE ABLE United