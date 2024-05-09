ABM RESPIRATORY CARE WELCOMES GREGORY MILLER AS THE NEW LEADER

EAGAN, Minn. , May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ABM Respiratory Care, a medical technology company focused on developing and globally commercializing novel airway clearance and ventilation solutions, is excited to announce a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gregory Miller, effective June 1, 2024.

"A year ago, we asked Greg, already an ABM Respiratory Care Board Member, to become our Interim CEO while he continued to meet his other professional responsibilities. During the past 12 months, sales have doubled, orders have tripled, and Greg has solidified our financial, supply chain, and commercial business systems," says Peter Soderberg, Chairman of the Board. "We are thrilled to now fully deploy Greg's deep experience in financial and operational leadership, and I am confident that his demonstrated leadership and strategic vision will propel ABM Respiratory Care to a global leader in advancing respiratory care".

Greg's background spans over 35 years with a focus on global financial and operational leadership within large, publicly traded healthcare, consumer, and industrial companies. He has recently served as the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Advanced MedTech Holdings (AMTH) since September 2022. Advanced MedTech is the largest medical device business in Southeast Asia, specializing in urology devices and services. Notably, Advanced MedTech holds an investment in ABM Respiratory Care and is a key supply chain partner for the Company.

His career highlights include serving as the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Genuine Parts Company (GPC), a $18 billion global service organization. During his tenure, Greg was responsible for GPC's global business and information technology, including digital commerce initiatives. Prior to his role at GPC, Greg held senior leadership positions at both Hill-Rom Holdings and Hillenbrand Industries, and Newell Rubbermaid, among others.

"We are at an exciting juncture in ABM Respiratory Care's journey, and I am honored to lead the company forward," says Greg Miller. "I am committed to partnering closely with my predecessor Vinay Joshi, our esteemed founder and now CTO, as well as the entire team, to drive innovation, foster growth, and continue delivering best-in-class respiratory care solutions to our customers worldwide."

About ABM Respiratory Care

Founded in 2017, ABM Respiratory Care is dedicated to advancing patient care by developing intelligent, clinically differentiated, and innovative respiratory care solutions to help people breathe better inside and outside the hospital. Our connected platform is designed to improve respiratory therapy by providing deeper breathing, improved oxygen exchange, reduce aerosol emission exposure, and communication for better disease management for people with compromised respiratory systems, in any care setting around the world. For more information visit, www.abmrc.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Leah Noaeill

VP of Marketing and Clinical Affairs, ABM Respiratory Care

[email protected]

1.877.226.7201

SOURCE ABM Respiratory Care