ABMS Brings Together the Boards Community and Health Care Leaders to Focus on Innovative Assessments, Professionalism, and Improving Patient Care at Virtual Conference

"Pivoting to provide this important conference online is reflective of the way ABMS Member Boards have been exploring novel approaches and employing new technologies to support trainees and diplomates in the field, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic," stated ABMS President and Chief Executive Officer Richard E. Hawkins, MD. "By meeting diplomates literally where they are—in their practice, at a patient's bedside, or at home, the boards have been making their continuing certification programs relevant, convenient, and conducive to physicians' professional development."

ABMS Conference 2020, "Transforming Certification for Better Care," is the leading conference on innovations in physician assessment, learning and improvement, and is designed to address issues in health care today. The conference program was created for health care professionals and leaders from ABMS Member Boards, medical and professional societies, hospitals and health systems, academic medical centers, quality and practice improvement sectors, and continuing medical education and professional development communities. Participants will expand their knowledge, share best practices and connect with peers —all in a virtual environment.

Through interactive, solution-oriented sessions, ABMS Conference 2020 will address current priorities and enduring principles of the value of board certification, innovation, and professionalism. The conference includes a special focus on COVID-19 and diversity, equity, and inclusion. This year's program features more than one dozen engaging sessions—including two plenary sessions hosted by recognized national leaders—on topics such as professionalism and professional standing, innovations in physician assessment and evaluation, continuing professional development, health policy and research, quality improvement, patient safety and engagement. ABMS Conference 2020 also will feature new products and services virtually.

"Transitioning this conference from an in-person meeting to a virtual format was a challenge, but one our volunteer planning team was well-qualified to meet," said Michele Pore, Chair of the ABMS Conference 2020 Planning Committee and Executive Director, Administrative Affairs for the American Board of Anesthesiology. "The quality of the presenters and sessions is exceptional, and I expect that all participants will walk away inspired and with new knowledge, skills, and resources to support physicians during these uncertain times."

