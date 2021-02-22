ABMS Invites Applications for 2021-2022 Visiting Scholars Program

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ABMS is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 ABMS Visiting Scholars Program™. Applications must be received by 5:00 pm CT on June 7, 2021.

The ABMS Visiting Scholars Program positions qualified early-career physicians and research professionals as active contributors to and future leaders in health care. The one-year, part-time program facilitates research exploring best practices and innovative approaches that address priorities for the certification community — physician learning and assessment, physician performance, continuing professional development, quality improvement, and patient safety.

The one-year, part-time program provides Visiting Scholars with opportunities to:

Conduct research of value to their program and organization.

Strengthen methods and data analyses in consultation with ABMS physician leaders and researchers.

Learn about leadership approaches and priorities by engaging with physician leaders at the national level.

Develop professional relationships with ABMS and its Member Boards, other professional health care organizations, and ABMS Visiting Program Scholars alumni.

Have their work nationally recognized and disseminated across the certification community.

Early career physicians, junior faculty, fellows, and residents are eligible, as well as individuals holding master or doctorate degrees in public health, health services research, educational evaluation and statistics, public health policy and administration, or other relevant disciplines. Veterans Affairs trainees and staff also are welcome to apply. Visiting Scholars will receive an award of up to $12,500 to support the direct costs of research and travel expenses associated with program participation. A free, hour-long informational webinar will be held at 6:00 pm CT on April 14, 2021 to learn more about the ABMS Visiting Scholars Program. For additional questions contact us at [email protected].

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is the leading not-for-profit organization overseeing physician certification in the United States. ABMS supports 24 Member Boards that develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physician specialists, all dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families and communities they serve. More than 920,000 physicians are certified in one or more of 40 specialties and 87 subspecialties offered by the ABMS Member Boards. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

