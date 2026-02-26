ABnet Launches Revolutionary "Commercial Accelerator" Model to Fast-Track Startup Market Entry in Europe and the US

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABnet, the premier global aggregator of cloud services and winner of the 2025 Commvault Fearless Award, today announced the launch of a pioneering Commercial Accelerator model. This strategic initiative is designed to propel early-stage startups through the "Valley of Death" by providing a unique combination of global market access, financial backing, and high-level professional services.

Unlike traditional accelerators that focus primarily on product development, ABnet's model serves as a powerful Go-to-Market (GTM) engine. Startups integrated into the program will gain immediate access to ABnet's vast international network of thousands of companies and organizations. By harnessing a specialized force of expert marketers, ABnet will actively promote startup solutions directly to its established global clientele.

"For most startups, the greatest challenge isn't building the product—it's breaking into a crowded market and establishing trust with enterprise clients," said Shimon Amouyal, CEO of ABnet. "Our new model provides a comprehensive 'umbrella' of support that includes technical and business guidance, accounting services, and critical financial backing for big-ticket bids. We are effectively opening a 'fast-track' lane for innovation, allowing founders to focus on their vision while we handle the complexities of global distribution and operational stability."

Why This Model is Crucial for Early-Stage Startups:

In the current economic climate, B2B startups face longer sales cycles, intensified budget scrutiny, and high barriers to entry. ABnet's model addresses these specific pain points through:

Commercial Traction: Instant exposure to a verified pool of B2B customers, significantly reducing Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC).

Operational Resilience: Professional accounting and business services ensure startups meet the rigorous compliance and transparency standards required by major enterprises.

Financial Leverage: Financial backing for large-scale bids allows smaller firms to compete for and win major contracts that would otherwise be out of reach.

Strategic Credibility: Association with a world-class aggregator and its partners such as AWS, Microsoft, Commvault, Broadcom-VMware, Hitachi Data Systems, provides an immediate "stamp of approval" in the eyes of risk-averse buyers.

By bridging the gap between innovation and commercial viability, ABnet is not just distributing technology—it is nurturing the next generation of global tech leaders.

About ABnet:

ABnet is a premier aggregator and distributor of cloud services and IT solutions. With a presence in Israel, Europe, and the US, the company provides end-to-end professional services to help organizations modernize, secure, and scale their digital infrastructure.

