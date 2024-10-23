"Abortion In America" Launches to Bring Attention to the Personal Impact of Post-Roe Abortion Bans

Personal stories illustrating the harm of abortion bans have the power to change minds and increase public support for reproductive freedom

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abortion in America : Stories Igniting a Movement, a new national effort dedicated to lifting up firsthand experiences of people affected by post-Roe abortion bans, launches today with the release of a website to highlight reporting on abortion bans as well as original interviews with health care providers, patients, and abortion seekers in banned and restricted states. Designed with an immersive format that encourages visitors to search by state, topic, and type of storyteller, abortioninamerica.org invites audiences to engage with these crucial stories and share them with people in their lives.

As part of today's launch, Abortion in America will also publish a new collection of audio and video interviews that illustrate the wide-ranging impact of Louisiana's abortion bans, gathered in partnership with Glamour and the Newcomb Institute at Tulane University.

Created by a team that includes former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, Florida abortion provider Eileen Diamond, Baton-Rouge-based mom and advocate Kaitlyn Joshua, writer Lauren Peterson, and Florida reproductive freedom advocate Lillian Tamayo, the project will bring together front-line storytellers, journalists chronicling this unprecedented moment for our country, and people working to expand access to reproductive health care to support storytelling around the personal impact of abortion bans.

"Over these last two years, brave people have shared stories of being unable to access prenatal care, being forced to travel hundreds of miles to get an abortion, and being left with no option but to give birth – all because of abortion bans. They are some of the most powerful and compelling messengers for reproductive freedom this country has ever seen, because their stories transcend politics and resonate with Americans on a deeply personal level. Abortion in America will help amplify their voices and ensure the longevity of this essential storytelling," said Cecile Richards, Former President of Planned Parenthood, Co-Founder of Charley – an abortion bot – and Co-Creator of Abortion in America.

Abortion in America aims to portray abortion as the urgent and deeply personal issue it is, focus attention on powerfully reported stories that are prone to disappearing from view due to the 24/7 news cycle and social media algorithms, and support both journalists and everyday Americans in telling these stories in the months and years to come.

"At Glamour, reproductive freedom is a core value. For decades, we've been unwavering in our coverage of abortion rights—since the 1960s, through the passage of Roe v. Wade, and beyond," said Samantha Barry, Editor-in-Chief, Glamour. "Today, we continue to highlight the real stories of women affected by abortion bans. Storytelling moves the needle, ignites conversations, and inspires action, and Glamour is proud to be at the forefront of this fight for women's rights."

"For Louisiana, this work could not be more important or timely. Our research shows that abortion restrictions are detrimental to women's physical and mental health and fertility, and can even be fatal for pregnant people – but it is storytelling that can help the broader public truly understand these consequences," said Anita Raj, Executive Director of the Newcomb Institute at Tulane University.

Research suggests that personal stories about the impact of abortion bans can build empathy and understanding, and increase public support for reproductive freedom.

"When I was denied treatment for a miscarriage at two Louisiana hospitals, I decided to speak out. Since then, I've heard from hundreds of women – and men – across this country with powerful stories of their own. Abortion in America will help our stories find their audience and encourage more people to share their experiences," added Kaitlyn Joshua , Co-Creator of Abortion in America and a 2024 Glamour Woman of the Year .

"Storytelling focused on the personal impact of abortion laws has the power to strengthen public support for abortion access, shift Americans' views abortion from a political issue to a fundamental matter of health and safety, and inspire people to take action in support of abortion rights," said Lauren Peterson , Co-Creator of Abortion in America.

About Abortion in America

Abortion in America is a new effort to lift up the stories of people impacted by abortion bans, in partnership with Glamour and The Newcomb Institute at Tulane University. To learn more about Abortion in America please visit abortioninamerica.org.

About Glamour

Glamour is one of the most influential fashion and beauty media brands in the world. Part of the Condé Nast portfolio, Glamour is the ultimate authority for the next generation of changemakers. Glamour believes in the power of women being themselves and stands with women as they do their own thing: honestly, authentically and awesomely.

About the Newcomb Institute at Tulane University

Newcomb Institute at Tulane University is a groundbreaking academic center at the leading edge of gender equity research both nationally and internationally. Newcomb Institute's multidisciplinary feminist approach involves generating scholarly work, convening stakeholders, and documenting histories of people who have faced systemic gender-based marginalization. The Institute focuses on three key areas of research and training, including protection of sexual and reproductive health and rights; prevention of gender-based and discriminatory violence; and strengthening feminist civic and community engagement through development of student leaders. For more information, visit newcomb.tulane.edu.

