ABOTA Foundation Receives Texas Bar Foundation Grant For Teachers Law School Program

Teachers and administrators in civics and law-related education will participate in Teachers Law School programs throughout the state. With seven programs scheduled, the Texas Bar Foundation's generous support will support Texas educators throughout Texas with programs scheduled in Corpus Christi, Dallas, Edinburg, Fort Worth, Houston, Texarkana/Marshall and Waco.

In 2009, Austin became the founding location of the Teachers Law School, which provides teachers with a crash course in the legal system. The law school is designed for middle school and high school government, social studies, history, law and civics educators. It exposes teachers to presentations on topics aimed at giving teachers the tools to help their students better understand and appreciate the value of the American civil and criminal legal systems and the role those systems play in students' lives and society.

The Teachers Law School program fosters a meeting of the current and future voices in social studies curriculum and instruction and members of the legal community. During these one- or two-day events, educators hear from members of the judiciary, historians and other legal experts.

Session topics can include:

The Significance of Trial by Jury

Judicial Independence

Separation of Powers

Social Media: Testing the First Amendment in the Digital Age

4th Amendment Issues on School Campuses

Civil Discourse in Law and Society

The Texas Legislature: Top Ten Things Teachers Need to Know

Marketing efforts are diversified to ensure that the opportunity to register reaches as many districts as possible, including private and charter districts, as well as home school networks. Pre-service teachers (undergraduate students majoring in education) are also encouraged to attend.

Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $18 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation's largest charitably funded bar foundation.

The American Board of Trial Advocates, founded in 1958, is an organization dedicated to defending the American civil justice system. With a membership of more than 7,600 experienced attorneys representing both the plaintiff and defense bars in civil cases, ABOTA is uniquely qualified to speak for the value of the constitutionally-mandated jury system as the protector of the rights of persons and property. ABOTA is headquartered in Dallas and has more than 1,700 Texas members from 16 chapters.

The ABOTA Foundation was established in 1992 to provide education to the American public about the right to trial by jury and to promote the professional education of trial attorneys.

