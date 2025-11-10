Abra and SKY Airline Announce Preliminary Agreement for Chilean Carrier to Join the Abra Group

Abra currently includes operating companies Avianca and Gol, as well as a strategic investment in Wamos Air. The Group spans 140 destinations in more than 25 countries, with a fleet of 300 aircraft, nearly 30,000 employees, and more than 70 million passengers carried annually.

This agreement -subject to approval from competition authorities, final documentation, and additional closing conditions- aims to strengthen air connectivity across Latin America and further integrate SKY markets with the region and the world.

Under the terms of the agreement, SKY Airline will retain its brand, culture and talent, as is the case today with Avianca, Gol and Wamos Air.

During the regulatory approval and closing process, both parties will operate independently, preserving internal and external processes, sales channels, and customer service as they exist today.

LONDON and SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Abra and SKY have reached an agreement-in-principle to advance this transaction, subject to regulatory approval, completion of definitive documentation and other closing conditions.

During the definitive documentation and regulatory approval process, both parties will continue to operate independently. The way users, suppliers, employees and institutions interact with each company will remain the same, and the airlines will maintain their internal and external processes, sales channels and customer service, just as they operate today.

"SKY is an airline that shares our purpose: prioritizing access to air travel. At Abra, we want more people across Latin America to fly easily, reliably, with the best network of connections, friendly service and competitive fares. Bringing SKY into the Group will allow us to continue strengthening the region's air market," said Adrian Neuhauser, CEO of Abra Group.

"This is great news for our company and for our passengers," said Holger Paulmann, President of SKY Airline. "Once the preliminary agreement submitted today to the respective competition authorities is approved, SKY will become part of a group that currently operates a combined fleet of more than 300 aircraft and connects over 140 destinations across more than 25 countries. This will mean more routes, more opportunities, and more travel options for our passengers — all while staying true to our essence."

At transaction closing, Abra will consolidate ownership of SKY, and the current majority shareholders of the Chilean airline will become minority shareholders of Abra. SKY will maintain its brand, culture and talent, and Holger Paulmann will continue to serve as Chairman of its Board.

About Abra Group: Abra, a UK-based company, is one of the most competitive air transport groups in Latin America. It brings together the iconic Gol and Avianca brands under a single leadership and a strategic investment in Wamos Air, anchoring an airline network that has one of the lowest unit costs in its respective markets, leading loyalty programs across the region (LifeMiles and Smiles) and other synergistic businesses. In addition, Abra has a convertible debt representing a minority stake investment in Sky Airline Chile. The Group consolidates a team of around 30,000 highly qualified aviation professionals and a fleet of more than 300 aircraft, with scheduled flights serving over 25 countries and more than 140 destinations. Gol is one of Brazil's leading airlines, operating a standardized fleet of 139 Boeing 737 aircraft and employing 13,900 highly qualified professionals. Avianca, the second oldest airline in the world, operates more than 140 A320 and B787 passenger aircraft, as well as 6 cargo aircraft, and has more than 14,000 employees. Finally, Wamos Air is Europe's leader in wide-body ACMI operations, operating 13 A330 passenger aircraft. For more information, visit www.abragroup.ne t

SOURCE Abra Group