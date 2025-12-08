Abra Group Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abra Group Limited (holding company of Avianca and Gol airlines) today announced that it confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in November for a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares in the U.S. Both the offering itself and the timing thereof are subject to market conditions, other considerations, and the completion of the SEC's review process.

About Abra Group:

Abra, a UK-based company, is a leading air transport groups in Latin America. It brings together the iconic Avianca and Gol brands under a single leadership and a strategic investment in Wamos Air, anchoring an airline network that has one of the lowest unit costs in its respective markets, leading loyalty programs across the region (LifeMiles and Smiles) and other synergistic businesses. In addition, Abra has a convertible debt representing a minority stake investment in Sky Airline Chile. The Group consolidates a team of around 30,000 highly qualified aviation professionals and a fleet of more than 300 aircraft, with scheduled flights serving over 25 countries and more than 150 destinations. Avianca, the second oldest airline in the world, operates more than 140 A320 and B787 passenger aircraft, as well as 6 cargo aircraft, and has more than 14,000 employees. Gol is one of Brazil's leading airlines, operating a standardized fleet of 143 Boeing 737 aircraft and employing 15,000 highly qualified professionals. Finally, Wamos Air is Europe's leader in wide-body ACMI operations, operating 13 A330 passenger aircraft. For more information, visit www.abragroup.net

