Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA Expand Certified Repair Options for EV and Luxury Drivers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If you drive an electric or luxury vehicle, finding the right collision repair shop matters more than ever. The Driven Brands Collision Group, the parent company of leading collision repair brands including Abra , CARSTAR , and Fix Auto USA , is expanding its certified repair capabilities nationwide to ensure drivers of today's most advanced vehicles have access to safe, manufacturer approved repairs close to home.

DBCG EV and Luxury

As vehicle technology evolves, so do repair standards. With more than 300 OEM certifications already in place, and more on the way, Driven Brands Collision Group is investing in the training, tools, and equipment required to properly repair electric and luxury vehicles.

From advanced driver assistance systems to lightweight aluminum frames, luxury vehicles require specialized repair expertise. Across its U.S. network, Driven Brands Collision Group holds 37 luxury OEM certifications, supporting safe and precise repairs for brands such as:

Audi

BMW

Jaguar

Land Rover

Lexus

Mercedes-Benz

Volvo

Luxury certification distribution by brand:

Abra: BMW, Mercedes-Benz

BMW, Mercedes-Benz CARSTAR: Audi, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo

Audi, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Fix Auto USA: Audi, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo

For drivers, that means repairs completed according to manufacturer standards, helping protect vehicle performance, safety systems, and long-term value.

Electric vehicles require specialized handling, including high-voltage system safety, battery diagnostics, and structural repair considerations. Driven Brands Collision Group currently holds 288 EV certifications across its network, ensuring broad coverage for both individual drivers and fleet customers.

Certified EV programs include:

GM BEV

Honda/Acura EV

Tesla

Mercedes-Benz EQ

Nissan EV Ready

Polestar

Rivian (Fleet and Passenger)

VinFast

Lucid

Ford

GM Fleet

EV certification distribution by brand:

Abra: 22 EV certifications, representing approximately 40% of its network

22 EV certifications, representing approximately 40% of its network CARSTAR: 141 EV certifications, representing approximately 31% of its network

141 EV certifications, representing approximately 31% of its network Fix Auto USA: 125 EV certifications, covering nearly half of its network

As EV ownership continues to grow, this expanding footprint helps ensure drivers can find certified repair support in more communities nationwide.

"Vehicle technology is evolving rapidly, and our responsibility is to stay ahead of that curve," said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, Driven Brands Collision Group. "These EV and luxury certifications reflect our ongoing commitment to manufacturer-aligned repairs, advanced technician training, and ensuring our locations are fully prepared to safely service the vehicles our customers are driving today and the ones they'll be driving tomorrow."

With additional luxury and EV certifications underway, Driven Brands Collision Group continues investing in its people, facilities, and OEM partnerships to support advanced collision repair at scale.

Drivers seeking manufacturer-approved repairs for electric or luxury vehicles can learn more or find a nearby location at AbraAuto.com , CARSTAR.com , or FixAutoUSA.com .

About CARSTAR

CARSTAR is North America's largest franchise network of independently owned and operated collision repair facilities with more than 700 locations across the United States and Canada. CARSTAR delivers national scale, premier vehicle repairs, repeatable outcomes, and the industry's highest customer satisfaction ratings. CARSTAR has maintained its commitment to give back to the communities it serves through a variety of fundraising initiatives, including raising over $6 million for cystic fibrosis research, care, and advocacy across North America. CARSTAR is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. CARSTAR is actively seeking new franchise partners and interested parties should contact 844-906-9764 or visit CARSTARfranchise.com .

About Fix Auto USA

Fix Auto USA provides a platform that enables independent owner-operated collision repair facilities to achieve success in a consolidating marketplace. Fix Auto USA franchisees benefit from a trusted brand, multi-level insurance representation, leading-edge technology, centrally managed claims processes, and scaled purchasing power. Fix Auto USA is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. Fix Auto USA is ranked in the Franchise Times magazine's Top 200. Visit FixAutoUSA.com to learn more.

About Abra

Abra Auto Body Repair of America was founded in 1984 in Fridley, MN, and has since grown to over 55 facilities throughout the United States. Abra specializes in collision repair, paintless dent removal, as well as auto glass repair and replacement, all backed by a lifetime national warranty. Abra is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. Visit abraauto.com to learn more.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,500 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates more than $1.7 billion in annual revenue from more than $5.0 billion in system-wide sales.

SOURCE Driven Brands