Abra Group shares industry-leading progress and urges policy support and industry action to underpin sustainable aviation in Latin America

Abra reduces emissions intensity by c.15% in five years via enhanced operational efficiencies, while expanding passenger base to record levels, including more first-time flyers

Advances demonstrate Abra's model delivers more sustainable aviation while democratizing access and connectivity for the Latin American region

Abra believes the region requires a path to sustainability that takes into full account the region's stage of economic development and its limited economic resources

Abra calls for policy support for enhanced operational efficiencies in airport infrastructure and air traffic control to unlock cost-effective emissions reductions

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abra Group ("Abra") today reaffirms its commitment to advancing sustainable aviation in Latin America, with an update on its recent sustainability achievements and reinforced leadership team, as it welcomes the launch of a new Roadmap for Reducing Aviation Emissions launched last week by the American & Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA).

As one of the most competitive air transport groups in Latin America and the holding company for iconic brands Gol, Avianca, and Wamos Air, Abra has achieved significant sustainability milestones over the past five years through the implementation of operational efficiencies, which have facilitated environmental gains at the same time as ensuring air travel is accessible for millions of people in its target markets.

Chief Executive Officer of Abra Group, Adrian Neuhauser, said: "Our mission is simple yet very ambitious: make flying in Latin America more efficient, more affordable, and more sustainable. While recognizing there will always be more to do, we are proving that sustainability is not an abstract goal. It is the outcome of running an efficient, smart, and more inclusive business."

Abra Group's newly appointed Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer, Maria Del Mar Whittaker, said: "As the Latin American aviation industry – one of the most efficient in the world – gathered around the launch of the ALTA Roadmap for Reducing Aviation Emissions, we reflect upon Abra's catalyzing role in the industry and are pleased to have worked together with ALTA and our peers to develop a new and essential pathway for the region. We are proud of the progress we have made at Abra but continue to call on policymakers to support the essential nature of aviation by enabling further operational efficiencies in airports and air traffic control and driving immediate and cost-effective emissions reductions."

Abra continues to strengthen its position as the airline operator with the largest and most modern aircraft order book in Latin America. The Group has invested in next-generation aircraft, which offer unmatched sustainability performance: up to 25% lower fuel burn and CO₂ emissions compared to previous-generation aircraft. Fleet modernization and efficient, modern seat configurations that reduce weight and maximize efficiency have been key drivers of emissions reduction and operational efficiency, with over USD 425 million invested between 2023 and 2024 by the Group1.

Over the past five years, Avianca and Gol have achieved a combined 14.6% reduction in emissions intensity (gCO₂/ASK2) compared to 2019, with a consolidated result of 68 gCO₂/ASK in 2024. When compared with other carriers operating under similar conditions in Latin America, Abra's airlines consume between 12% and 20% less fuel per ASK. Wamos Air, a wet lease company, is also committed to sustainable efficiency by operating a modern, streamlined all-Airbus A330 fleet. It leverages the aircraft's fuel efficiency and aerodynamic design to minimize environmental impact on long-haul routes. Alongside these efficiencies, Abra Group has effectively opened channels to new audiences, democratizing access and connecting a region that relies heavily on aviation for its development. In 2024, Abra transported 68 million passengers, with nearly 11.5% flying for the first time.

Abra's contribution to sustainability also extends beyond emissions. Through partnerships with Ecoaventura (Galápagos, Ecuador), Hábitat Sur (Amazon, Colombia), and Corporación Miss Raxi and Miss Graci (San Andrés Islands, Colombia), Abra has transported recyclable materials from sensitive ecosystems such as the Amazon and the Galápagos Islands, using its operational capabilities to support environmental conservation in the region.

Contributing to social and community development, Abra has implemented creative and impactful strategies, including "El Banco de Millas," Instituto GOL, and corporate volunteering programs that allow members to donate their miles or financial contributions to support social and environmental projects in vulnerable communities. Across the Group, these initiatives are directly and positively impacting nearly 200,000 people per year.

Abra's participation in industry initiatives reaffirms its belief that the path to decarbonization must be collaborative. Collective exploration of all possible solutions to ensure the aviation industry continues to deliver connectivity and sustainable access to Latin America must be prioritized.

About Abra Group

Abra, a holding company headquartered in the United Kingdom, is one of the most competitive air transport groups in Latin America. It brings together the iconic brands Gol and Avianca under unified leadership as well as a strategic investment in Wamos Air, consolidating a network of airlines with some of the lowest unit costs in their respective markets, leading loyalty programs in the region (LifeMiles and Smiles), and other synergistic businesses. Abra also holds a convertible debt position representing a minority investment in Sky Airline Chile.

The Group employs around 30,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of over 300 aircraft, with regular flights to more than 25 countries and over 140 destinations.

Gol is one of Brazil's leading airlines, operating a standardized fleet of 139 Boeing 737 aircraft and employing 13,900 highly qualified professionals.

Avianca, the world's second-oldest airline, operates more than 140 passenger aircraft (A320 and B787), as well as six cargo aircraft, with over 14,000 employees.

Wamos Air is a European leader in ACMI operations with a widebody fleet of 13 A330 passenger aircraft.

1 As part of the Colombian carbon tax (Impuesto al Carbono), Avianca offset 72% of its domestic emissions from 2018 to 2024, benefiting over 15 projects around Colombia.

2 ASK (Available Seat Kilometer) is a measure of an airline's capacity to generate revenue. It is calculated by multiplying the number of available seats on a given aircraft by the number of kilometers flown on a specific flight.

grCO₂ (grams of CO₂ emitted) measures the greenhouse gas emissions produced by our aircraft. This figure is calculated by applying emission factors to fuel consumption, in line with CORSIA methodologies.

