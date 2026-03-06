Abra Group to Incorporate Seven Airbus A330-900 Aircraft into its Fleet, Strengthening Long-Haul Operations

Seven Airbus A330-900 wide-body aircraft will be progressively incorporated into the Group's fleet.

Initially, up to five of these aircraft will be operated by GOL as part of its international expansion strategy, and two will support avianca's growth in the region.

The aircraft will be deployed on strategic routes, expanding long-haul connectivity within South America and between the region and key global markets.

LONDON, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abra Group announced today that it will progressively incorporate seven Airbus A330-900 wide-body aircraft into its fleet during 2026 and 2027. This expansion forms part of the Group's strategy to strengthen its long-haul operations and enhance the travel experience in key international markets.

In an initial phase, up to five of the seven aircraft will be operated by GOL and two by avianca, reinforcing the Group's network and operational capabilities within the region and on routes to and from Europe and North America. Wamos Air, an essential part of the Group, will support GOL's internationalization strategy and avianca's expansion during this growth period.

The A330-900 aircraft offer a capacity of more than 290 seats, including a Business Class cabin designed to provide enhanced onboard comfort and service. Reinforcing our commitment to accessibility and inclusive travel, some of the aircraft will also feature a specially adapted lavatory for passengers with reduced mobility.

Flight crews will undergo comprehensive training programs to ensure the highest standards of service, safety, and operational excellence once the aircraft enter service.

Adrián Neuhauser, CEO of Abra Group, said:

"The incorporation of these aircraft represents an important milestone for Abra Group. It strengthens our long-haul offering, enhances the customer experience through greater comfort and accessibility, and supports our vision of building an air transport network that reaches more people, connecting the Americas with the world."

About Abra Group: Abra, a UK-based company, is a leading air transportation group across Latin America. It brings together the iconic GOL and Avianca brands under a single leadership team, alongside a strategic investment in Wamos Air, creating an airline platform that has one of the lowest unit cost structures in its respective markets, leading loyalty programs across the region (LifeMiles and Smiles) and other synergistic businesses. In addition, Abra holds convertible debt representing a minority ownership interest in Sky Airline Chile. The Group consolidates a team of over 30,000 highly qualified aviation professionals and a fleet of more than 300 aircraft, with scheduled flights serving more than 25 countries and over 150 destinations. GOL is one of Brazil's leading airlines, operating a standardized fleet of over 140 Boeing 737 aircraft and employing approximately 14,000 people. Avianca, the second oldest airline in the world, operates over 170 aircraft, including A320 and B787 passenger aircraft, as well as cargo aircraft, and has approximately 14,000 employees. Finally, Wamos Air is Europe's leading provider of wide-body Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (ACMI) services, operating 13 A330 passenger aircraft. For more information, visit www.abragroup.net

