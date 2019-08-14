Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market by Type (Metal/Ceramic, Polymer), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Marine, Power Generation, Transportation, Mining, Construction), Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of abrasion resistant coatings was USD 8.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2019 and 2024.

Abrasion resistant coatings protect the material from wear & tear, environmental abrasion, and corrosion. These coatings also have other important properties such as reduced friction, improved heat resistance, and higher insulation to electricity.

Abrasion resistant coatings can be broadly classified into ceramic and polymer coatings. The ceramic coatings can further be divided intooxide, carbide, nitride, and others. On the other hand, polymer coatings can be divided intoepoxy, polyurethane, fluoropolymer, polyester, and others. Ceramic coatings are more expensive due to the costly thermal spray process, but the overall life cycle cost of the product is lesser as compared to polymer coatings due to lesser maintenances of ceramic-coated products.

The abrasion resistant coatings market is segmented into end-use industries such as oil & gas, marine, power generation, transportation, mining, and construction. The other segment includes paper & textile, petrochemical, and medical industries. In the oil & gas industry, abrasion resistant coatings are used in end-use applications such as Christmas trees, subsea connectors, seals, blowout preventers, riser systems, clamps, seats, valves, hangers, pipelines, nuts, bolts, thread protectors, manifolds, valve bodies, and gates. The growing gas sector across the world will see investments in import & export terminals, storage capacity, and pipeline networks.

In the power generation industry, abrasion resistance coatings are used in wind turbine blades, concrete cooling towers, valves, containment vessels, nuclear components, dam structure, and turbines. The increasing wind sector and the conversion of coal thermal power plants to gas thermal power plants will see a spike in demand for abrasion resistant coatings during the forecast period.

Latin America accounted for the largest share of the global abrasion resistant coatings market. The abrasion resistant coatings market in Latin America is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The use of abrasion resistant coatings in the oil & gas, transportation, marine, power generation, mining, and construction industries are expected to witness the highest growth in Latin America in the next5 years. Increasing demand from APAC and IMEA, especially in countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and India will also have a positive impact on the growth of the abrasion resistant coatings market.

The leading players in the abrasion resistant coatings market are AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Saint-Gobain (France), The Jotun Group (Norway), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Hempel (Denmark), and Praxair Surface Technologies (UK).

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Enforcement of Voc Emission Regulations

Demand for High-Temperature Polymer Abrasion Resistant Coatings

Superior Properties of Ceramic Coatings

Demand for Efficient Processes and Improved Life of Equipment and Devices

Increasing Demand From Emerging Economies

Restraints

Capital-Intensive Operations for Ceramic Coatings

Opportunities

Increase in the Installation of Scrubbers in the Marine Industry

Growing Demand for Fluoropolymer Abrasion Resistant Coatings

Increasing Activities in Shipbuilding and Pipeline Industries

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Policies and Local Laws for Pollution Control

Companies Mentioned



AkzoNobel

Hardide PLC

Hempel

Henkel

Jotun

Praxair Surface Technologies

Saint-Gobain

Sika AG

The Sherwin-Williams Company

