ABRDN GLOBAL INCOME FUND, INC. ("FCO") PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROXY/REGISTRATION STATEMENT REVIEW AMID GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: FCO) and abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: FAX) filed a proxy/registration statement (the "Proxy") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 17, 2025 relating to the previously announced proposed reorganization of FCO into FAX (the "Reorganization Proposal"). The Proxy is subject to SEC review and must be declared effective before it can be sent to FCO shareholders for consideration of the Reorganization Proposal.

Due to the federal government shutdown that began on October 1, 2025, we have been advised that the SEC is operating with limited staff and resources. This has impacted on the timing of its review process and the ability to declare filings effective. As a result, the effectiveness and mailing of the Proxy to FCO shareholders has been delayed, along with the anticipated timing of the reorganization, if approved. We are actively monitoring developments and will provide further updates as they become available. The Proxy filed with the SEC may be amended or withdrawn. The Proxy will not be distributed to shareholders of FCO unless and until it is declared effective by the SEC.

Important Information

In the United States, Aberdeen Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited and abrdn Asia Limited.

The information in this press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

In connection with the proposed combination, FCO and FAX filed a preliminary Proxy with the SEC. When the Proxy is effective and available, shareholders are advised to read it because it will contain important information about the proposed transaction and related matters. The Proxy, when available, will be accessible for free at the SEC's website www.sec.gov.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the NAV of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The value at which a closed-end fund stock may trade on a public exchange is a function of external market factors that are not at the control of the Fund's Board or Investment Advisor. Closed-end Fund shares may therefore trade at a premium or a discount to net asset value at any given time. Shareholders should be aware that a fund trading at a premium to net asset value may not be sustainable and a fund's discount to net asset value, can widen as well as narrow. Shareholders of a fund trading at a premium who participate in that fund's dividend reinvestment plan should note the reinvestment of distributions may occur at a premium to net asset value.

Closed-End Funds | Aberdeen

SOURCE Aberdeen Investments U.S. Closed End Funds