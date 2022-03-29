Abrigo Announces ThinkBIG Keynote Speaker

Abrigo announces best-selling author David Rendall will be the keynote presenter at the 18th annual ThinkBIG Conference. Tweet this

Companies, especially financial institutions post-pandemic, need to stand out in a crowded marketplace, but true differentiation is increasingly rare. Rendall's presentation at ThinkBIG, "Pink Goldfish: Defy Normal and Exploit Imperfection," is based on his book, Pink Goldfish, and will draw from over 200 case studies to provide an unconventional framework for competitive separation.

David Rendall has spoken to audiences on every inhabited continent during the last 20 years, coaching clients to raise employee productivity, engagement, and happiness by clarifying organizational strengths and weaknesses, embracing flaws, and maximizing differentiation. His clients include the U.S. Air Force and Fortune 500 companies such as Microsoft, Fannie Mae, State Farm Insurance, AT&T, and United Health Group. Before becoming a speaker, he was a leadership professor and stand-up comedian who managed nonprofit enterprises employing people with disabilities.

Rendall holds a Doctor of Management degree in organizational leadership and a graduate degree in psychology. He is the author of four books, including the acclaimed bestseller, The Freak Factor, and competes in ultramarathon and Ironman triathlons in his spare time.

The ThinkBIG conference brings together thought leaders, financial institution peers, auditors, CPAs, law enforcement, and regulators for three days of compelling content and networking. Consistently rated a top industry event by attendees, ThinkBIG will feature an array of speakers and industry experts, including Retired U.S. Army Colonel and national security expert Joshua Potter, Carlyle Managing Director and Head of Global Research Jason Thomas, Cyber Operations Officer Diana Summers from U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security, and Amy Richardson, Senior Director of Learning Services for the Conference of State Bank Supervisors.

At ThinkBIG, experts present fresh ideas on driving growth and managing lending, portfolio, and financial crime risk. Sessions will be organized into two tracks: Fighting Financial Crime and Manage Risk, Drive Growth. BSA/AML, credit, lending, and portfolio risk professionals, can stay updated on regulations, criminal trends, and industry best practices by attending presentations highlighting the ever-evolving financial landscape. Just a few of the sessions on the agenda are:

When the Future Arrives Early: Economic Trends in a Transformed World

Stress Testing - The Good, the Bad, and the Severely Adverse

The State of Banking Now Panel

Emerging Trends in the Crypto-Crime Nexus: Altcoins, Blockchains, and Bitcoin

"The topics covered are very relevant," said previous attendee Valerie Pimenta, EVP/CFO at Pawtucket Credit Union. "I always leave with takeaways that I can immediately put into practice."

In addition to the extensive range of informative sessions, the agenda also includes many opportunities to network with peers and earn education credits. American Bankers Association (ABA) Professional Certifications has approved the 2022 ThinkBIG Conference: Fighting Financial Crime track for 12.5 CAFP, 12.5 CERP, and 13.75 CRCM credit. In addition, the Fighting Financial Crime track has been approved by the Association of Certified Money-Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) for 14 CAMS credits. The Manage Risk, Drive Growth track may earn up to 13 CPE credits from the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA). Registration for ThinkBIG is open through May 1, 2022. For more information on registration, event presentations, and speakers, visit www.abrigo.com/thinkbig. For additional questions, please reach out to [email protected].

About Abrigo

Abrigo is a leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, lending, and asset/liability management solutions that community financial institutions use to manage risk and drive growth. Our software automates key processes – from anti-money laundering to asset/liability management to fraud detection to lending solutions – empowering our customers by addressing their Enterprise Risk Management needs. Visit www.abrigo.com to learn more. Follow Abrigo on social media using @WeAreAbrigo.

SOURCE Abrigo