Abrigo Partners with Accusoft to Provide an All-in-One Lending & Credit Risk Solution

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Accusoft announced a partnership with Abrigo, a leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, lending, and asset/liability management solutions.

Abrigo needed a viewing solution they could integrate into their existing application to save users time and frustration while ensuring sensitive information was protected from unwanted parties.

"We wanted to provide easy access to all documents for our users. Instead of going to a browser, downloading a document, opening up a third party application, and then viewing it, we're saving our users clicks by putting PrizmDoc™ Viewer into our application. It's adding convenience, and making our product a one-stop-shop for everything our users need to do," said Chuck Dibilio, Product Manager at Abrigo.

Sageworks is Abrigo's lending and portfolio risk platform that enables financial institutions to streamline its loan origination, analysis, and portfolio review process. Since integrating PrizmDoc Viewer into Sageworks, Abrigo has been thrilled with Accusoft's commitment to the integration. Abrigo's engineers always have a direct line to the Accusoft technical support team.

"PrizmDoc Viewer is an innovative tool that a variety of industries find useful," states Steve Wilson, VP of Product. "We're happy to partner with Abrigo to ensure that users in the finance industry are collaborating efficiently and securely. This new advancement is just the beginning, and we're looking forward to the next steps in our partnership with Abrigo."

Learn more about this partnership in the case study .

About Abrigo:

Abrigo is a leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, lending, and asset/liability management solutions that community financial institutions use to manage risk and drive growth. Our software automates key processes – from anti-money laundering to asset liability management to fraud detection to lending solutions – empowering our customers by addressing their Enterprise Risk Management needs. Visit abrigo.com to learn more. Follow Abrigo on social media using @WeAreAbrigo.

About Accusoft:

Founded in 1991, Accusoft is a software development company specializing in content processing, conversion, and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, Accusoft software enables users to solve their most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents, the company's flagship products, including OnTask, PrizmDoc™ Viewer, and ImageGear, are designed to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter. The Accusoft team is dedicated to continuous innovation through customer-centric product development, new version release, and a passion for understanding industry trends that drive consumer demand. Visit us at www.accusoft.com .

