Abris Capital launches Climate Manifesto

The manifesto follows Abris's announcement earlier this year of its ESG Universe 2023 strategy – a comprehensive program of environmental, social and governance initiatives that commits the firm to achieving a carbon neutral portfolio by 2025 – as well as the 2020 launch of its Scoring Application, a proprietary IT tool that tracks more than 500 ESG measures within each portfolio company, supporting investment decision making and reporting value created to investors.

Pawel Gierynski, Managing Partner at Abris, commented:

"Carbon neutrality has a price. In order to mitigate the worst effects of climate change, all companies will need to plan for carbon neutrality. The costs associated with this change are an obligation for future investors. As well as being the right thing to do, addressing them today will also make our businesses more valuable."

As a responsible investor, Abris is keenly aware of the impact it and its portfolio companies can have in terms of meeting climate objectives. Abris addresses climate change risks through its investment decisions and through interactions it has with its portfolio companies and is therefore committed to proactively managing climate change-related risks and opportunities as the world moves to a net zero economy.

The firm's Climate Manifesto sets out key actions across five core areas: achieving carbon neutrality at Abris by 2023; developing an effective balancing model by 2023; achieving a carbon-neutral portfolio by 2025; developing an agile climate change strategy for our portfolio companies; and building a net zero strategy pathway for our portfolio companies by 2030. Read the full manifesto here.

Monika Nachyla, Partner at Abris, added:

"Companies that have a clear climate change strategy and can help lead the transition to net zero will deliver better long-term returns for investors. They will be fit for the future and more able to adapt in a changing world. They will be favored by increasingly climate-aware consumers, employees and other stakeholders. And they will easily comply with changing regulatory and societal demands, managing their investment cash-flows in a predictable way. They will be the winners and game-changers."

Abris Capital Partners

Abris Capital Partners is a leading independent private equity fund manager, focused on mid-market opportunities in the major countries of Central Europe. Established in 2007, Abris seeks to identify, and partner with, the most successful and dynamic mid-market businesses in Central Europe, which can benefit from an input of capital and/or management expertise at both strategic and operational levels. With investment capital of almost €1.3 billion, Abris has obtained financial backing from many leading global investment institutions including corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, funds of funds and US university endowment funds. Abris has a long-term investment horizon and usually targets transactions in which it is able to acquire a majority or sole ownership position. The typical financial commitment by Abris to any single transaction can range from €30 million to €75 million, with larger commitments available if required. The Abris advisory business operates using teams based in Warsaw and Bucharest.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1655808/Portfolio_Neutrality.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1308513/Abris_Capital_Partners_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.abris-capital.com/

www.abris-capital.com



SOURCE Abris Capital Partners